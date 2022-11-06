Himachal Pradesh polls: Winning elections doesn't give BJP a blank cheque to demolish institutions, says Pilot

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Congress Sachin Pilot at India TV Conclave

Sachin Pilot on India TV conclave: Asserting that winds of change are blowing across Himachal Pradesh and come November 12, the people would vote for the Congress, Rajasthan leader Sachin Pilot exuded confidence that his party will form the government.

Speaking at India TV conclave Abki Baar Kiski Sarkaar in Shimla, the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said that had the Thakur-led government carried out welfare work, people would have voted on the development agenda.But because there is huge resentment against the BJP rule, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh have had to campaign extensively in the small state, he said.

"The work of the government is something people are unhappy with. There has been huge corruption, paper leaks, financial impropriety and misgovernance. Winds of change are blowing all over the state. That is why the prime minister and home minister have to come daily. They would not have to come if their work would have spoken," Pilot said.

The Congress leader also claimed that the BJP is facing infighting within its state unit and rebel candidates, and that is why the top leadership is so "worried" that they have to come and campaign every day, even though it is a small state.

Hitting out at the BJP, Pilot said, "If you have won elections, that doesn't mean you have got a blank cheque to demolish institutions. Winning or losing elections is part of democracy. There should be debate, deliberations. The three farm laws were made, first every minister was tasked to advertise it, then it was rolled back. What are they (BJP) trying to do?

On Ashok Gehlot's statement praising PM Modi

Pilot said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should have taken into consideration public perception. People get misguided by such remarks particularly just ahead of elections

