RSS cancels highest decision-making body meeting in Bengaluru due to coronavirus crisis

RSS suspends 3-day meeting amid coronavirus crisis

Amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country and globally too, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) suspended its three-day annual meeting of its highest decision-making body scheduled to begin on Saturday, RSS general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi said.

The annual meeting of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) was to be held in Bengaluru from March 15-17 to decide on the organisation's future course of action.

"In view of the seriousness of the pandemic COVID-19 and in the light of instructions and advisories thereof issues by the Union and the state govts, the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meeting scheduled in Bangaluru has been suspended.

"All RSS workers should cooperate with administration to create awareness among public and to face this challenge successfully," Sangh's executive head Joshi said in a statement.

Schools, colleges, cinema halls, other public places shut down to avoid massive gathering

As a precautionary measure, state after state on Friday shut down schools, colleges, cinema halls, and banned massive public gatherings such as marriage ceremonies in view of the rising COVID 19 cases in the country as the current confirmed cases toll crosses 80.

PM Modi takes lead, urges SAARC nations to put up united fight against coronavirus

On Friday, PM Modi appleaed to SAARC nation leaders to put a united fight against coronavirus saying, "I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy. Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet."

Coronavirus Helpline in India Helpline Number Helpline Email ID +91-11-23978046 ncov2019@gmail.com

