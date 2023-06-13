Rozgar Mela: PM Modi to distribute 70,000 appointment letters to new recruits today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi

Rozgar Mela: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will distribute about 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits under the government's Rozgar Mela initiative. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), he will also address these appointees on the occasion via video conferencing at 10:30 am. The Rozgar Mela will be held at 43 locations across the country today. In support of this initiative, recruitments are taking place across Central government departments as well as state governments/UTs.

The new recruits have been appointed from across the country. As per updates, they will be joining the various government departments including Department of Financial Services, Department of Posts, Department of School Education, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Defence, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Department of Atomic Energy, Ministry of Railways, Department of Audit and Accounts, Department of Atomic Energy and Ministry of Home Affairs, among others.



"The Rozgar Mela is a step towards fulfilment of the commitment of the prime minister to accord highest priority to employment generation," the statement said.



"The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development," it said.

Karmayogi Prarambh

The newly inducted appointees are also getting an opportunity to train themselves through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal, where more than 400 e-learning courses have been made available for 'anywhere any device' learning format, reported PTI.

