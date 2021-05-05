Image Source : PTI. FILE (REPRESENTATIONAL) Five Covid-19 patients die at Roorkee hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply

At least five patients have died at a Covid-19 treatment facility in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district due to disruption in the supply of medical oxygen on Wednesday. The incident took place at a private Covid facility in Roorkee.

"Five COVID-19 patients, including woman, die at a private hospital in Roorkee in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district allegedly due to disruption in oxygen supply to the facility for around 30 minutes," news agency PTI quoted a doctor as saying.

This is a breaking story. More details awaited

