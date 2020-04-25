Rohtang Pass thrown open 3 weeks in advance amid coronavirus lockdown

Rohtang Pass thrown open 3 weeks in advance amid COVID-19 lockdown

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has thrown open Rohtang Pass three weeks in advance amid COVID-19 lockdown. Dr. Markanda led the first convoy of vehicles carrying essential supplies and about 150 farmers to Lahaul Valley guided by BRO, officially opening the Rohtang Pass this year. The opening of the Rohtang Pass will facilitate the Centre and state government to bring much-needed relief material and medical supplies for the local population. Also, the agriculture activities, which are the backbone of the district, can now resume. Conveying gratitude to BRO, the Himachal Pradesh government applauded the efforts put in via Project Deepak.

Rohtang Pass thrown open 3 weeks in advance amid COVID-19 lockdown

The snow-clearance operation for the Rohtang pass is carried out every year as it remains snow-bound for almost six months, from mid-November to mid-May. Last year, the Rohtang Pass was open till December 12, 2019. The complete valley remains dependent on air maintenance for any external logistics/supplies during winters.

On April 11, the Himachal government had approached MoD/DG Border Roads to expedite the snow clearance to facilitate the return of farmers to start cultivation and movement of essential supplies and relief material to Lahaul Valley in the wake of COVID-19. Snow blizzards, freezing temperatures, and frequent triggering of avalanches at Rahala Fall, Beas Nallah, and Rani Nallah delayed the operations but the snow clearance teams kept on working relentlessly day and night with all COVID-19 precautions to provide relief to the residents of Lahaul valley, an official release said.

The work on the 8.8 kilometer-long Atal Tunnel below the Rohtang Pass was also stalled when the lockdown came into force, officials said. Since the construction of the tunnel is at a critical stage, proactive measures were taken to recommence the work in active coordination with the state government. Works on all critical activities of the Atal Tunnel have commenced with all necessary COVID-19 precautions in place to ensure its completion in Sep 2020 as planned, the release said.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage