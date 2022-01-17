Rohith Vemula remains symbol of resistance: Rahul

Monday, January 17, 2022
     
Vemula, a 26-year-old Dalit student died by suicide in 2016 following alleged harassment.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Updated on: January 17, 2022 16:33 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Highlights

  • 26-year-old Rohith Vemula was a Dalit student of the University of Hyderabad
  • He died by suicide in 2016 following alleged harassment
  • His death triggered a nationwide agitation against casteism in institutions of higher learning

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday paid tributes to Rohith Vemula on his death anniversary, and said he remains a symbol of resistance and his hero. "Rohith Vemula was murdered by discrimination and indignities against his Dalit identity," he said on Twitter. "Even as years go by, he remains a symbol of resistance and his brave mother a symbol of hope. For fighting till the very end, Rohith is my hero, my brother who was wronged," Gandhi also said.

Vemula, a 26-year-old Dalit student of the University of Hyderabad, died by suicide on January 17, 2016 following alleged harassment. His death triggered a nationwide agitation against casteism in institutions of higher learning.

