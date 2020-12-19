Image Source : FILE Retd Brigadier, wife suffocated to death in Noida home fire

In a tragic incident, an 82-year-old retired brigadier and his wife were suffocated to death when a fire broke out at their home in Noida's Sector 29 on Friday night.

Brig (retd) R.P. Singh and his wife Malti Singh (75) were found near the entrance door when it was broken by the locals and police. The incident is said to have happened at 9 p.m. on Friday. Neighbours rushed to rescue the couple after seeing smoke coming out of their residence. Fire brigade rushed to the spot too.

Both were rushed to Kailash Hospital where they were declared brought dead.

"Both of them were alone at the time of the incident. The door has to be manually broken in an effort to rescue the couple. Both of them were found lying in an unconscious state near the door when it was broken. The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained," said Rakesh Kumar Singh, SHO Sector 20.

The son and the daughter of the couple live in Noida separately. Further investigation is underway.

