Watch: CPWD showcases Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as Republic Day tableau theme this year

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) showcased Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as Republic Day tableau theme this year. The CPWD tableau depicting Netaji holds huge significance this year amid row between the Centre and the West Bengal government over the exclusion of Bengal’s tableau, which was set to focus on Netaji, for the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi.

West Bengal's tableau for the Republic Day parade in New Delhi was not included this time. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee had expressed shock over the Centre’s decision to exclude West Bengal’s tableau, which was set to focus on Netaji, for the Republic Day Parade.

On January 18, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee indicating that since the Central Public Works Department's tableau already featured Bose, West Bengal's float was not included for the parade.

In a letter, the Defence Minister wrote, "West Bengal's tableau has been selected for participation in R-Day during 2016, 2017,2019, & 2021." "Our government had celebrated in 2018 with great fanfare the 75th anniversary of the government Netaji formed in exile in 1943. It was our government which included the living soldiers of the Azad Hind Fauj (Indian National Army) in the Republic Day Parade and felicitated them," Singh added.

