Watch: Jawans brave bone-chilling cold at icy heights to celebrate 73rd Republic Day

Highlights India celebrates 73rd Republic Day with much pomp

ITBP troops unfurl national flag at 15,000 feet in Ladakh, sing National Anthem

Republic Day celebrations are being held across the country

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) 'Himveers' celebrated the 73rd Republic Day at 11,000 feet in minus 20 degrees Celsius. The awe-inspiring visuals garnered praises for the soldiers braving bone-chilling cold at Auli in Uttarakhand.

In Ladakh, ITBP celebrated Republic Day at 15,000 feet altitude in -40 degree Celsius temperature.

These visuals are from the Kumaon region of Uttarakhand. The ITBP personnel celebrated the day at 12,000 feet in sub-zero temperatures.

President Ram Nath Kovind led the Nation in celebrating 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022. The celebrations this year are special as Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country.

