Bomb threat call from CRPF headquarters in Delhi turns out to be hoax

A bomb threat call was reported from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters in Delhi on Wednesday turned out to be a hoax, officials said. The CRPF headquarters are located at the CGO Complex on Lodhi road in the national capital.

They said a call was received at the police control room at 6:36 PM from the paramilitary force which stated that a "bomb has been planted" in the five-storey building located inside the Central Government Offices (CGO) complex on Lodhi Road in the national capital.

As soon as police received a call, SHO Lodhi Colony along with staff and seniors immediately rushed to CRPF Headquarters CGO Complex.

In this regard, a joint BDS team of CRPF, CISF and Delhi Police was constituted and a thorough search was made with Dog Squad, Bomb Disposal Team under the close supervision of senior officers of CRPF and CISF.

After a thorough search by the BDS Team, nothing was found on the premises of CRPF Headquarters Building and the surrounding area.

Upon investigation, It was found that the call was made by a person from Gorrekunta, Warangal in Telangana.

The security establishment in the national capital is on a high alert in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

This incident came hours after two unattended bags created a bomb scare in East Delhi's Trilokpuri, but officials said nothing suspicious was found in them except for a laptop and personal belongings.

Further investigation is underway.

