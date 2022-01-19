R-Day: Restrictions imposed on charter flights, non-scheduled commercial flights operating from Delhi

Highlights
- Restrictions imposed at Delhi airport on charter flights, non-scheduled flights due to approaching
- There will be no impact of NOTAM on aircraft of IAF, BSF and Indian Army's aviation wing
- Scheduled flights of airlines will operate as usual
Restrictions have been imposed at the Delhi airport on charter flights and airlines' non-scheduled flights due to approaching Republic Day on January 26, stated a notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
No landing or take off will be permitted from the Delhi airport for airlines' non-scheduled flights and general aviation companies' charter flights between 10. 15 am-1.15 pm till January 24, the NOTAM noted.
On Republic Day itself, non-scheduled flights and charter flights will not be allowed to land or take off from the Delhi airport between 7 am-1 pm and between 2 pm-6.30 pm, it mentioned.
On January 29, due to Beating the Retreat ceremony, non-scheduled flights and charter flights will not be permitted to land or take off from the Delhi airport between 4 pm-7 pm, it noted.
There will be no impact of NOTAM on the aircraft of the Indian Air Force, Border Security Force and the Indian Army's aviation wing, it mentioned.
"State-owned aircraft or helicopter can fly with the governor or chief minister of state," it noted.
Scheduled flights of airlines will operate as usual, it mentioned.
