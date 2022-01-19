Delhi: 2 suspicious bags found in Trilokpuri area, bomb squad on the spot

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi: 2 suspicious bags found in Trilokpuri area

Trilokpuri suspicious bomb news: Two suspicious bags have been found in Trilokpuri area of Delhi. Bomb disposal squads are at the spot ascertaining whether the bags contain any explosive material.

Security teams have cordoned off the area and further investigations are on. Delhi is already on high alert in view of Republic Day.

The incident comes just a week after recovery of an unattended explosives-filled bag being recovered at Ghazipur Flower Market.

The NSG later informed the Delhi Police that the Improvised Explosive Device (IED) recovered the busy flower market had a timer device attached to it and had ammonium nitrate and RDX as its components.

The explosive used in the IED is suspected to be part of consignments dropped in Punjab and Jammu Kashmir by drones from Pakistan, officials said.

The seizures made in recent times and the use of RDX in the IED found at the market indicate towards Pakistani spy agency ISI's role, they said.

