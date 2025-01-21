Republic Day 2025: Indonesia's marching, band contingents to take part in R-Day Parade

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image

Republic Day Parade: A 160-member marching contingent and 190-member band contingent from Indonesia will participate in the 76th Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path on January 26 along with the contingents of Indian Armed Forces, the defence ministry said.

The Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path will be heralded by 300 cultural artists playing ‘Sare Jahan Se Achha’ musical instruments representing different parts of the country. "An indigenous mix of instruments that resonate with the melody, beat and hopes of a billion hearts of Indians. Ensemble of instruments includes a wide mix of wind and percussion instruments, like Shehnai, Sundari, Nadaswaram, Been, Mashak Been, Ransingha – Rajasthan, Flute, Karadi Majalu, Mohuri, Sankha, Tutari, Dhol, Gong, Nishan, Chang, Tasha, Sambal, Chenda, Idakka, Lezim, Thavil, Gudum Baza, Talam, Monbah among others," the ministry said in a statement.

Indonesian President to be chief guest at Republic Day celebrations

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest at the 76th Republic Day celebrations on January 26. This will be Subianto's first official visit to India as president. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the invitation to President Subianto for this state visit.

India-Indonesia relations have long been strong, with Indonesia serving as a key partner in India’s Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision. According to the MEA, Subianto’s visit presents an opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss both regional and global issues of mutual interest.

31 tableaux to participate in Republic Day

This year, 31 Tableaux from 16 from various states and Union territories and 15 central government ministries, departments and organisations, will participate in Republic Day Parade. Tableaux theme for this year is ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas.' Two tableaux will showcase the 75 years of the Constitution of India. Other important highlights are the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and India Meteorological Department.

This Republic Day will also marks the 75th anniversary of the Constitution coming into effect. The Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949 and came into effect on January 26, 1950 when India turned republic.

After the National Anthem, balloons with banners of the official logo of the 75th year of the Indian Constitution will be released. The event will conclude with a flypast by 47 aircraft, the ministry said.

The parade will begin in the morning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. "The President will arrive at Kartavya Path in a ceremonial buggy and take the salute during a ceremonial march past, which will include units from the armed forces, paramilitary forces, auxiliary civil Forces, the NCC, and the NSS," the statement said.

Also Read: Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to be chief guest at Republic Day celebrations

Also Read: ​Pralay, India's indigenously developed missile, to make debut at Republic Day parade