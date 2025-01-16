Thursday, January 16, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. World
  4. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to be chief guest at Republic Day celebrations

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to be chief guest at Republic Day celebrations

At the invitation of PM Modi, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will pay a state visit to India, where he will be the chief guest at 76th Republic Day celebrations.

Edited By: Mohit Pandey @KabirMohit New Delhi Published : Jan 16, 2025 14:59 IST, Updated : Jan 16, 2025 15:11 IST
President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto
Image Source : AP President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto

President of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto will pay state visit to India on 25-26 January 2025 at the invitation of PM Modi. On his first visit to India as President, Prabowo will also be the Chief Guest for India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations. He assumed the office in October 2024. 

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said, "At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, President of the Republic of Indonesia H.E Prabowo Subianto will pay a State Visit to India during 25-26 January 2025. President Prabowo will also be the Chief Guest for India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations." 

After India raised concerns, Subianto is unlikely to visit Pakistan immediately after his trip to India. Earlier, Jakarta planned a trip to Pakistan by the Indonesian President after he visited New Delhi, Pakistan media had reported.

India has a tradition of inviting world leaders as Chief Guest at its Republic Day celebrations every year. In recent times, French President Emmanuel Macron graced the occasion as the chief guest in 2024, while Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attended in 2023. There was no Republic Day Chief guest in 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from World

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement