Pralay, India's indigenously developed missile, to make debut at Republic Day parade

As India is set to celebrate its 76th Republic Day on January 26, the country braces for the Republic Day parade which will take place at the Kartavya Path in New Delhi. This year's parade will be special as DRDO's Pralay Missile will be displayed for the first time at the Kartavya Path.

It is an indigenously developed tactical nuclear-tipped missile and is known for its precision and capability to attack deep into enemy territory. The missile highlights India's improving indigenous defence technology. Other key weapons are also likely to be developed, including BrahMos missiles, T-90 tanks, and others.

Capabilities of Pralay missile

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the missile seeks to cater to the country's defence requirements along its borders with neighbouring China and Pakistan. It is a 350-500 km short-range, surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg. The solid-fuel, battlefield missile is based on the Prithvi Defence Vehicle.

According to a defence official, 'Pralay' missile can be compared with China's 'Dong Feng 12' and Russia's 'Iskander', which was used in the ongoing war with Ukraine.

It has been developed for deployment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and Line of Control (LoC).

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to be the chief guest

Moreover, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the chief guest at the upcoming Republic Day celebration in the national capital.

The occasion will also see the presence of thirty-fivevpeople from the Northeast, who have been invited to witness this year's Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.

Among these 35 people are women entrepreneurs, National Award winners, and beneficiaries of flagship government schemes, besides self-help group members working for environmental protection, nutrition, sanitation, and gender empowerment.

Security has been beefed up in the national capital in the wake of Republic Day as the Delhi Metro on Monday announced that the CISF has intensified security checks, which may lead to queues at some stations during peak hours.