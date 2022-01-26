Republic Day 2022: PM Modi dons Uttarakhand’s traditional cap, Manipuri stole for Rajpath event

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER PM Modi dons U'khand’s traditional cap, Manipuri stole

India is observing its 73rd Republic Day, the day its constitution came into force. Republic Day events commence with the homage ceremony at the war memorial. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage at the National War Memorial, a monument to the soldiers who have made supreme sacrifice for the country.

This year PM Modi was seen wearing Uttarakhand’s traditional cap along with Manipur's stole. Many people on the internet linked the accessories in the PM's choice of attire to states that are going to the polls. Both Uttarakhand and Manipur go to the polls next month along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Goa.

PM Modi's choice of attire has been a subject of both interest as well as discussion. His colourful turbans in Independence speeches over the years too have generated a lot of curiosity.

