Wednesday, January 26, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Republic Day 2022: PM Modi dons Uttarakhand’s traditional cap, Manipuri stole for Rajpath event

Republic Day 2022: PM Modi dons Uttarakhand’s traditional cap, Manipuri stole for Rajpath event

PM Modi's choice of attire has been a subject of interest over the years.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 26, 2022 12:22 IST
which republic day 2022.72th republic day of india.constitution of india.president of india.republic
Image Source : TWITTER

PM Modi dons U'khand’s traditional cap, Manipuri stole

Highlights

  • PM Modi dons Uttarakhand’s traditional cap, Manipur's stole
  • Both Uttarakhand and Manipur go to polls next month
  • PM Modi's choice of attire has been a subject of interest over the years

India is observing its 73rd Republic Day, the day its constitution came into force. Republic Day events commence with the homage ceremony at the war memorial. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage at the National War Memorial, a monument to the soldiers who have made supreme sacrifice for the country.

This year PM Modi was seen wearing Uttarakhand’s traditional cap along with Manipur's stole. Many people on the internet linked the accessories in the PM's choice of attire to states that are going to the polls. Both Uttarakhand and Manipur go to the polls next month along with Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Goa. 

PM Modi's choice of attire has been a subject of both interest as well as discussion. His colourful turbans in Independence speeches over the years too have generated a lot of curiosity. 

Also Read | Watch: CPWD showcases Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose as Republic Day tableau theme this year

Also Read | Republic Day 2022: PM Modi dons Uttarakhand’s traditional cap, Manipuri stole for Rajpath event

Latest India News

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News