Renowned photojournalist Raghu Rai dies at 83 after prolonged illness

New Delhi:

Renowned photojournalist Raghu Rai breathed his last in New Delhi early Sunday after a prolonged illness. He was 83. He died at a private hospital, leaving behind a legacy that shaped how India has been seen both at home and across the world. Rai is survived by his wife Gurmeet, son Nitin, and daughters Lagan, Avani, and Purvai.

His son, Nitin Rai, shared that his father had been battling cancer for the past two years, which later spread to the brain along with age-related complications. His last rites will be performed at Lodhi Crematorium in Delhi.

Who was Raghu Rai?

Born in 1942 in what is now Pakistan, Rai’s journey into photography began in the 1960s. Over the decades, his lens documented India’s history, people, and emotions from political leaders to everyday life on the streets.

Rai’s work earned international acclaim when legendary photographer Henri Cartier-Bresson personally nominated him to join Magnum Photos a rare honour for an Indian. He went on to publish more than 18 books and contributed to global publications such as Time, Life, and The New York Times. His work was exhibited in major cities across the world.

Awards and iconic work

In 1972, Rai was awarded the Padma Shri for his coverage of the Bangladesh War. He later received multiple global honours, including a lifetime achievement award from the Indian government.

His coverage of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy remains one of his most powerful works, bringing global attention to the suffering of victims.

Rai’s work went beyond simple documentation. His images captured emotion, depth, and truth, often revealing stories that words could not. From portraits of Indira Gandhi to moments with Mother Teresa, his photography became a visual record of modern India.

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