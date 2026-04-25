PM Modi meets SRCC delegation on centenary, unveils commemorative stamp, Rajat Sharma among attendees

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared on X that he met with members of the Governing Body of Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) on Saturday, one of India’s most prestigious educational institutions. The delegation included Ajay S Shriram (Chairperson, SRCC Governing Body), India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma (Trust Representative), Justice AK Sikri (Trust Representative), Vikram S Shriram (Trust Representative), Professor Simrit Kaur (Member-Secretary of the Governing Body and Principal of SRCC), among others. The visit comes as Delhi University's SRCC celebrates its landmark 100th year, a moment that has drawn attention across the academic community.

In his post, the Prime Minister highlighted the significance of the occasion and revealed that a special commemorative postal stamp was released to honour the centenary. "Met a delegation consisting of the Governing Body of the Shri Ram College of Commerce, one of India's most reputed educational institutions. This year, we are marking the centenary of this institution. A commemorative stamp was released too. My best wishes to this institution," PM Modi wrote.

SRCC: A century of academic legacy

According to information available on the official website of SRCC, the college traces its origin to 1920, when seven prominent businessmen, led by Shri Ram, founded the Commercial Education Trust on Basant Panchmi. The trust established its first educational institution, The Commercial School, at Charkhewalan inside the walled city of pre-independence Delhi.

In 1926, the then Commercial College became affiliated with the University of Delhi. Six years later, it was recognised as a degree-granting institution and began offering the BA (Pass) in the Commerce Group. The BA (Honours) in Commerce followed in 1943, alongside the introduction of the MA programme in Economics.

The institution continued expanding its academic offerings, adding the Master’s degree in Commerce in 1948. In 1949, when the University of Delhi launched the B.Com (Honours) programme, SRCC adopted it as well, further solidifying its position as a premier commerce institution.

Rajat Sharma attended SRCC's 100th annual day celebrations

Earlier on Thursday (April 23), Rajat Sharma had attended the 100th annual day celebration of the SRCC as the chief guest along with Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Addressing the gathering, Rajat Sharma recalled his days as a student at Delhi University and said that his relationship with SRCC is 53 years old.

Reflecting on the prestigious institution's legacy, Rajat Sharma said his association with Shri Ram College of Commerce spans 53 years and that he had participated in several competitions in the same auditorium during his student days, even winning awards.

He credited SRCC for shaping his life, saying whatever he is today is because of the college. Recalling his first day, Rajat Sharma shared that he came from a modest background and was a few rupees short when he was paying his fees. "At that moment, a fellow student stepped forward, paid the remaining amount, and later treated him to tea. That student was Arun Jaitley," he added.

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