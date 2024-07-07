President Murmu, PM Modi greet people on start of Rath Yatra, pray for peace and prosperity

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rath Yatra 2024

Rath Yatra 2024: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people at the start of the sacred Rath Yatra. Jagannath Rath Yatra in Odisha's Puri is set to begin today, which will span two days.

In an X post, the President extended best wishes to all the countrymen and prayed for everyone's happiness, peace and prosperity. "On the occasion of the world-famous Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all the countrymen. Today, countless Jagannath lovers from all over the country and the world are eagerly waiting to see the three forms of Bhagavat seated on the chariot. On the occasion of this great festival, I pray to Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath for everyone's happiness, peace and prosperity. Jai Jagannath!" the President said.

PM Modi said, "Greetings on the start of the sacred Rath Yatra. We bow to Mahaprabhu Jagannath and pray that His blessings constantly remain upon us."

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar greeted on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra and prayed that the divine journey of Lord Jagannath bring us health, happiness, and spiritual fulfillment. "My greetings on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra! The Shri Jagannath Rath Yatra holds deep historical and cultural significance, rooted in ancient Indian traditions, reflecting devotion, unity, and rich heritage. As we celebrate this sacred occasion, may the divine journey of Lord Jagannath bring us health, happiness, and spiritual fulfillment," he said.

Mamata Banerjee wishes people

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also greeted people on the occasion of Rath Yatra and wished that Lord Jagannath brings to them peace, amity and prosperity. Banerjee said she would take part in a Rath Yatra organised by ISKCON in Kolkata.

"Heartiest greetings to everyone today, on the auspicious occasion of the Ratha Yatra. May this day bring peace, amity and prosperity to all by the grace of Lord Jagannath. Today, millions of people across Bengal will join the chariot festival. At historic Mahesh (where we have restored the heritage temple), there will be a huge congregation; at ISKCON Kolkata, I shall join the Lord's journey," she posted on X.

The chief minister also assured the people of the state of commencing Rath Yatra from the Jagannath temple being built in Digha in Purba Medinipur district, from next year. "We shall all await the next year's Rath Yatra at our new Jagannath Dham of Digha! Jai Jagannath!!!" she added.

Rath Yatra 2024

The Odisha government has made extensive arrangements to ensure the smooth execution of the festival, traditionally conducted in a single day. Due to certain celestial considerations, this year's event will span two days, marking the first time since 1971 that it has extended beyond a single day.

In a departure from tradition, this year some of the rituals related to the festival involving the three sibling deities - Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra - will be consolidated into a single day on Sunday.

The chariots have been stationed in front of the Lion's Gate of the Jagannath temple, awaiting their journey to the Gundicha temple where they will reside for a week. On Sunday afternoon, devotees will pull the chariots as part of the Rath Yatra festivities.

This year, the Rath Yatra and associated rituals such as 'Nabajouban Darshan' and 'Netra Utsav' will be performed on a single day, July 7. These rituals typically precede the Rath Yatra.

'Nabajouban Darshan' signifies the youthful appearance of the deities, who undergo a 15-day quarantine period called 'Anasara' after the 'Snana Purnima', during which they are believed to fall ill due to extensive bathing.

Before 'Nabajouban Darshan', priests conduct the 'Netra Utsav', a special ritual where the deities' eyeballs are freshly painted according to mythology.

