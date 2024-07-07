Gujarat: Jagannath Rath Yatra underway in Ahmedabad; Amit Shah, CM Bhupendra Patel offer prayers| WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Jagannath Rath Yatra

Rath Yatra 2024: The Jagannath Rath Yatra commenced in Ahmedabad with much fanfare, drawing large crowds of devotees on Sunday (July 7). The raths (chariots) of Lord Jagannath, his brother Balbhadra and sister Subhadra is pulled by Khalashi community members as per the age-old tradition. Lakhs of people gather on both sides of the route to have a glimpse of the deities.

Amit Shah performs 'Mangla Aarti' at Jagannath Temple

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday morning performed 'mangla aarti' at Jagannath Temple in Ahmedabad ahead of the annual Rath Yatra. He was accompanied by his wife Sonal Shah at Jagannath Temple.

WATCH video here

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel performed the 'PahindVidhi' or the symbolic cleaning of the path for the chariot of Jagannath for Rath Yatra.

Security arrangements for Rath Yatra 2024

The 147th annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath began in Ahmedabad, with over 15,000 security personnel deployed to ensure the safety of the event, which attracts hundreds of thousands of devotees.

"Today, the 147th Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will take place. Rehearsals have been done for this Rath Yatra by the Police. More than 15,000 police personnel have been deployed...Technology like CCTV and drone surveillance will also be used. Arrangements have been made so that the devotees do not face any trouble," JCP Ahmedabad Police, Neeraj Badgujar said while giving details of the Yatra.

The police will also deploy 20 drones and several balloon-mounted cameras to monitor the crowd, according to officials.

Ahmedabad Commissioner of Police GS Malik said that companies from the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), including the BSF and Rapid Action Force, along with 35 companies from the State Reserve Police (SRP), will be stationed along the 16-km yatra route and at strategic points.

A live feed of the Rath Yatra will be streamed to the police control room, a special control room at the Circuit House, the DGP office, and the chief minister's office in Gandhinagar.

To address any medical emergencies, 16 ambulances and medical teams at five government-run hospitals will be on standby. Additionally, 17 help desks will be set up along the entire route to assist citizens.

Rath Yatra 2024

Following a decades-old tradition, the procession, led by chariots, began at around 7 am from the 400-year-old Lord Jagannath temple in the Jamalpur area and will return by 8 pm after passing through various localities in the Old City, including some communally sensitive areas.

The three chariots of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra—Nandighosha, Darpadalana, and Taladhwaja—were brought to the Singha Dwara of Puri Srimandir ahead of the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra.

The Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot Festival, is believed to be as old as the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

Celebrated with great fanfare from New Zealand to London and South Africa, the festival encompasses the onward journey of the Holy Trinity to their maternal aunt, Goddess Gundicha Devi's Temple, and culminates with the return journey after eight days.

The grand Rath Yatra is expected to draw lakhs of devotees, eager to participate in one of the most revered and historic religious events in India.

