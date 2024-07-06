Jagannath Rath Yatra 2024: Puri geared up for holy event, President Murmu to attend | Details

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jagannath Rath Yatra: Details of arrangements made by the administration

As the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra is just hours away, preparations are in the final stage to provide a lively experience to the lakhs of devotees coming to witness and be part of this auspicious occasion. The government has taken special measures as President Droupadi Murmu will also attend the Rath Yatra. According to the official press release issued by the Rashtrapati Bhawan, President Murmu is scheduled to visit Odisha from July 6 to 9. Apart from participating in the annual Rath Yatra, she will also attend other events. She will witness chariot pulling, which is a significant part of the rituals of the Shri Jagannath Yatra, said to symbolise the pulling of the Lord into one's heart.

Special Arrangements

Massive Police deployment. 24-hour control room established. Medical kits for devotees on every bus. Six cranes stationed at different locations. Breakdown services in position. Separate security arrangements for the President. 225-bed multi-speciality hospital set up at two ends of Grand Road. 28 parking places identified. 315 special trains running for devotees. Public amenities at every transit point.

CM Majhi took part in cleanliness drive

Earlier in the day, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi took part in a cleanliness drive in Puri. He was accompanied by both deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida. Manjhi along with his two deputies swept the Bada Danda (Grand Road) during the drive. Notably, Bada Danda is the path from which the Rath Yatra will pass. Taking to 'X', CM Majhi wrote, "I feel blessed to be involved in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan organised at Puri Lada Dand before the Holy Rath Yatra. Tomorrow, Lord Srijagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra will leave the jewelled throne of Baddana and give direct darshan to lakhs of devotees in Baddand. Jai Jagannath".

Auspicious occasion after 53 years

Notably, the Rath Yatra as a tradition is as old as the Jagannath temple. It is celebrated all across the world, including South Africa, New Zealand and London. The yatra symbolises the visit of the holy trinity to their maternal aunt, Goddess Gundicha Devi's Temple, and culminates with the return journey after eight days. The festival stretches from the day of Akshaya Tritiya (in April) and culminates with the return of the Holy Trinity to the Shree Mandir premises. This year the event is even more special as after 53 years ‘Nabajaubana Darshan’, ‘Netra Utsav’ and the ‘Rath Yatra’ are falling on the same day.

