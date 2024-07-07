Rath Yatra 2024: Odisha Police to use AI for traffic, crowd management

Follow us on Image Source : ANI (FILE) Rath Yatra 2024

Rath Yatra 2024: Odisha Police will be implementing AI technology on a pilot basis to enhance traffic and crowd management during the upcoming Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, a senior police official said. The Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot Festival, is as ancient as the Jagannath Temple in Puri itself. This year marks a rare occasion as Lord Jagannath's annual Rath Yatra festival will span two days, a first in 53 years.

Additional DGP, Odisha, Dayal Gangwar, said, "This is the first time, as a pilot project, we are trying to use AI-based CCTV coverage where all those CCTV points which we have around 40 points where we have placed CCTV cameras. We would be using AI amalgamated with the CCTV system. We would also be using a drone system to identify the blind spots, identify the jam areas. We are also using drones along with the PA (Public address) system so that there are 4-5 identified spots every year where we normally face huge traffic jams and to help assist the police officers."

President to witness Rath Yatra in Puri on July 7

President Droupadi Murmu will witness Rath Yatra in Puri on July 7, an official release said. The President is scheduled to visit Odisha from July 6 to 9, the release issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Special security arrangements have been for the President's visit to the festival. While a VIP zone has been planned for the Odisha governor, chief minister, Union ministers and other dignitaries, a buffer zone has been planned for the President.

Officials have stated that the Odisha government has made extensive arrangements to ensure the smooth execution of the festival, traditionally conducted in a single day. Due to certain celestial considerations, this year's event will span two days, marking the first time since 1971 that it has extended beyond a single day.

Rath Yatra 2024

In a departure from tradition, this year some of the rituals related to the festival involving the three sibling deities - Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra - will be consolidated into a single day on Sunday.

The chariots have been stationed in front of the Lion's Gate of the Jagannath temple, awaiting their journey to the Gundicha temple where they will reside for a week. On Sunday afternoon, devotees will pull the chariots as part of the Rath Yatra festivities.

This year, the Rath Yatra and associated rituals such as 'Nabajouban Darshan' and 'Netra Utsav' will be performed on a single day, July 7. These rituals typically precede the Rath Yatra.

'Nabajouban Darshan' signifies the youthful appearance of the deities, who undergo a 15-day quarantine period called 'Anasara' after the 'Snana Purnima', during which they are believed to fall ill due to extensive bathing.

Before 'Nabajouban Darshan', priests conduct the 'Netra Utsav', a special ritual where the deities' eyeballs are freshly painted according to mythology.

(With agencies input)

