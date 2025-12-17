Portraits of British officers replaced with Param Vir Chakra awardees at Rashtrapati Bhavan The gallery was inaugurated on the occasion of Vijay Diwas on December 16. Vijay Diwas is annually observed on December 16, commemorating India's decisive victory in the 1971 war, which led to the freedom of Bangladesh.

New Delhi:

In line with the Modi government's effort to move away from colonial-era legacies, Rashtrapati Bhavan has also embraced the initiative. Corridors that once showcased portraits of British Aides-de-Camp have been transformed into the Param Vir Dirgha, a dignified gallery honouring all 21 recipients of the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military decoration for valour.

The Param Vir Chakra is the country's highest military decoration, awarded for the most exceptional acts of valour, courage and self-sacrifice in the face of the enemy during wartime.

President inaugurates Param Vir Dirgha

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday (December 16) inaugurated Param Vir Dirgha, a newly created gallery at Rashtrapati Bhavan that showcases portraits of all 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, honouring India's bravest soldiers. The Param Vir Dirgha gallery was inaugurated on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, observed on December 16, which commemorates India’s decisive victory in the 1971 war, a triumph that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.

The gallery, which earlier displayed portraits of British Aides-de-Camp (ADCs), has now been transformed to celebrate Indian national heroes.

(Image Source : X/RASHTRAPATI BHAVAN)Portraits of British ADCs replaced with Param Vir Chakra awardees at Rashtrapati Bhavan

PM Modi lauds initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the initiative, saying the Param Vir Dirgha stands as a fitting tribute to the nation's indomitable heroes who made the supreme sacrifice to protect the unity and integrity of India.

"In the Param Vir Gallery of Rashtrapati Bhavan, these portraits of the country's indomitable heroes are a heartfelt tribute to our nation's defenders. Those heroes who protected the motherland with their supreme sacrifices, who gave their lives for the unity and integrity of India... the nation has expressed its gratitude to them in yet another form. Dedicating this gallery of the country's Param Virs to the nation, in the dignified presence of the families of two Param Vir Chakra winners and other awardees, makes it even more special," he said.

PM Modi said that the construction of Param Vir Digha is a excellent example of moving away from the "mentality of slavery" and connect country with "with a new consciousness."

"For a long period, portraits of soldiers from the British era were displayed in the gallery of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Now, in their place, portraits of the country's Param Vir Chakra awardees have been installed. The construction of the Param Vir Dirgha in Rashtrapati Bhavan is an excellent example of the campaign to move away from the mentality of slavery and connect India with a new consciousness. A few years ago, the government also named several islands in the Andaman-Nicobar Islands group after Param Vir Chakra winners," he said.

"These images and this gallery serve as a vibrant site for our young generation to connect with India's tradition of valor. This gallery will inspire the youth that self-confidence and determination are essential for the nation's purpose. I hope that this place will become a vibrant pilgrimage site for the spirit of developed India," he added.

Also Read: Indian Army inducts tanks, artillery, engineering equipment into Kashmir via special military train

Also Read: Indian Navy commissions INAS 335 'Ospreys' helicopter squadron at INS Hansa in Goa