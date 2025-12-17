Indian Army inducts tanks, artillery, engineering equipment into Kashmir via special military train The Indian Army has successfully inducted tanks and artillery into the Kashmir Valley using a Military Special Train, marking a key logistics milestone. Enabled by the USBRL project, the operation boosts rapid mobilisation, operational flexibility and preparedness along India's northern borders.

New Delhi:

The Indian Army on Tuesday achieved a major logistics breakthrough by successfully inducting tanks, artillery guns and engineering equipment into the Kashmir Valley using a Special Military Train. The operation marked a significant boost to the Army's mobility, speed of response and operational readiness along India’s northern frontiers.

As part of a comprehensive validation exercise, heavy combat and support equipment including tanks, artillery guns and dozers were transported smoothly from the Jammu region to Anantnag in South Kashmir. The exercise demonstrated the Army's enhanced ability to rapidly mobilise heavy assets into sensitive and high-altitude operational areas despite difficult terrain and harsh weather conIndian Army's major logistics breakthrough ditions.

USBRL emerges as strategic force multiplier

The successful movement was carried out in close coordination with the Ministry of Railways, underlining the growing strategic importance of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project. Originally conceived as a connectivity initiative, the USBRL has now emerged as a critical enabler for swift logistics build-up and sustained military operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Faster deployment, stronger supply lines

Rail-based induction of heavy armour and artillery significantly cuts deployment timelines and reduces reliance on road convoys that are often affected by weather and terrain constraints. This capability ensures more reliable and uninterrupted supply lines during both peacetime deployments and conflict scenarios.

Boost to preparedness and deterrence

The successful induction of armoured and artillery assets into the Kashmir Valley strengthens the Indian Army's operational flexibility and deterrence posture, as per an official statement. Rapid mobilisation by rail allows forces to reinforce critical sectors at short notice, enhancing preparedness across the full spectrum of military operations, the statement added. The validation exercise also reflects the Army's emphasis on joint planning and inter-agency coordination, aligning national infrastructure development with long-term military logistics requirements.

