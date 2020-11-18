Image Source : ANI Random Covid testing of commuters coming to Noida from Delhi from today

The Noida authorities have started conducting random Covid-19 testing on communters coming from Delhi to the city from today. The decision comes amid the rise in Covid-19 cases in Delhi-NCR. The latest decision was taken during a meeting of senior administration and health department officials on Tuesday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY said that an action plan is in place to check the spurt in Covid cases. According to the administration, cross-border movement is believed to be a major reason for the increase in the number of cases. People coming from Delhi and other states will be specially monitored.

There will be random sampling of delivery boys, rickshaw drivers and shopkeepers, among others.

"The sampling will be done on the Delhi-Noida border. No border will be closed under this plan. The sampling will be done through rapid antigen tests. Also, people will be tested in some Metro stations," Suhas said.

As per the new guidelines, traffic between Delhi and Noida will continue to be normal and only a few randomly selected commuters shall be tested.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar had sealed the border with Delhi until August to restrict the movement of people. Thousands of people work and commute between Noida and Delhi daily.

