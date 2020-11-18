With 38,616 new cases, 474 deaths, India's Covid-19 tally tops 89 lakh; active cases below 4.5 lakh

India on Wednesday recorded as many as 38,616 new coronavirus infections, taking India's COVID-19 caseload to 89 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated. On Tuesday, India reported less than 30,000 COVID-19 cases, after four months
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 8,912,907 while the death toll climbed to 130993 with 474 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 83 lakh while the number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the seventh consecutive day.
For the first time, active cases skid below 4.5 lakh. As of now, there are 4,46,805 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.01 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.
The total recoveries have surged to 83,35,109 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.52 per cent.
According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,74,80,186 samples have been tested up to November 17 with 9,37,279 samples being tested.
The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.
Statewise coronavirus status:
|No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Cumulative
|Cumulative
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|150
|4363
|61
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|16985
|832284
|6890
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1212
|14644
|48
|4
|Assam
|3329
|206401
|966
|5
|Bihar
|5156
|220668
|1194
|6
|Chandigarh
|1026
|14744
|252
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|18561
|192181
|2623
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|21
|3274
|2
|9
|Delhi
|42004
|445782
|7812
|10
|Goa
|1383
|44132
|667
|11
|Gujarat
|12458
|174088
|3815
|12
|Haryana
|19153
|183261
|2063
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|6772
|23506
|462
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5585
|96392
|1604
|15
|Jharkhand
|2669
|102891
|931
|16
|Karnataka
|25342
|827241
|11557
|17
|Kerala
|70191
|461394
|1915
|18
|Ladakh
|930
|6539
|94
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|9060
|173284
|3102
|20
|Maharashtra
|82904
|1623503
|46102
|21
|Manipur
|2918
|19065
|225
|22
|Meghalaya
|734
|9955
|102
|23
|Mizoram
|504
|2972
|5
|24
|Nagaland
|1138
|8997
|53
|25
|Odisha
|8018
|300474
|1560
|26
|Puducherry
|843
|34958
|608
|27
|Punjab
|5821
|132266
|4510
|28
|Rajasthan
|19033
|209058
|2089
|29
|Sikkim
|312
|4144
|92
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|15085
|734970
|11513
|31
|Telengana
|13068
|245293
|1415
|32
|Tripura
|998
|30750
|364
|33
|Uttarakhand
|4165
|63603
|1119
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|22166
|484692
|7412
|35
|West Bengal
|27111
|403340
|7766
|Total#
|446805
|8335109
|130993