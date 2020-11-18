With 38,616 new cases, 474 deaths, India's Covid-19 tally tops 89 lakh; active cases below 4.5 lakh

Image Source : PTI Shoppers visit a crowded Baratooti Bazar during 'Dhanteras' festival on the eve of 'Diwali', amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi.

India on Wednesday recorded as many as 38,616 new coronavirus infections, taking India's COVID-19 caseload to 89 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated. On Tuesday, India reported less than 30,000 COVID-19 cases, after four months

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 8,912,907 while the death toll climbed to 130993 with 474 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 83 lakh while the number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the seventh consecutive day.

For the first time, active cases skid below 4.5 lakh. As of now, there are 4,46,805 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.01 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The total recoveries have surged to 83,35,109 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.52 per cent.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,74,80,186 samples have been tested up to November 17 with 9,37,279 samples being tested.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

Statewise coronavirus status:

No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Cumulative Cumulative 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 150 4363 61 2 Andhra Pradesh 16985 832284 6890 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1212 14644 48 4 Assam 3329 206401 966 5 Bihar 5156 220668 1194 6 Chandigarh 1026 14744 252 7 Chhattisgarh 18561 192181 2623 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 21 3274 2 9 Delhi 42004 445782 7812 10 Goa 1383 44132 667 11 Gujarat 12458 174088 3815 12 Haryana 19153 183261 2063 13 Himachal Pradesh 6772 23506 462 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5585 96392 1604 15 Jharkhand 2669 102891 931 16 Karnataka 25342 827241 11557 17 Kerala 70191 461394 1915 18 Ladakh 930 6539 94 19 Madhya Pradesh 9060 173284 3102 20 Maharashtra 82904 1623503 46102 21 Manipur 2918 19065 225 22 Meghalaya 734 9955 102 23 Mizoram 504 2972 5 24 Nagaland 1138 8997 53 25 Odisha 8018 300474 1560 26 Puducherry 843 34958 608 27 Punjab 5821 132266 4510 28 Rajasthan 19033 209058 2089 29 Sikkim 312 4144 92 30 Tamil Nadu 15085 734970 11513 31 Telengana 13068 245293 1415 32 Tripura 998 30750 364 33 Uttarakhand 4165 63603 1119 34 Uttar Pradesh 22166 484692 7412 35 West Bengal 27111 403340 7766 Total# 446805 8335109 130993

Latest India News