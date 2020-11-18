Wednesday, November 18, 2020
     
With 38,616 new cases, 474 deaths, India's Covid-19 tally tops 89 lakh; active cases below 4.5 lakh

For the first time, active cases skid below 4.5 lakh. As of now, there are 4,46,805 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.01 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

New Delhi Updated on: November 18, 2020 10:09 IST
Shoppers visit a crowded Baratooti Bazar during 'Dhanteras'
Image Source : PTI

Shoppers visit a crowded Baratooti Bazar during 'Dhanteras' festival on the eve of 'Diwali', amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi.

India on Wednesday recorded as many as 38,616 new coronavirus infections, taking India's COVID-19 caseload to 89 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated. On Tuesday, India reported less than 30,000 COVID-19 cases, after four months

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 8,912,907 while the death toll climbed to 130993 with 474 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 83 lakh while the number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the seventh consecutive day. 

For the first time, active cases skid below 4.5 lakh. As of now, there are 4,46,805 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.01 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. 

The total recoveries have surged to 83,35,109 pushing the national recovery rate to 93.52 per cent.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 12,74,80,186 samples have been tested up to November 17 with 9,37,279 samples being tested.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

Statewise coronavirus status:

 No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths**
Total Cumulative Cumulative
1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 150 4363 61
2 Andhra Pradesh 16985 832284 6890
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1212 14644 48
4 Assam 3329 206401 966
5 Bihar 5156 220668 1194
6 Chandigarh 1026 14744 252
7 Chhattisgarh 18561 192181 2623
8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 21 3274 2
9 Delhi 42004 445782 7812
10 Goa 1383 44132 667
11 Gujarat 12458 174088 3815
12 Haryana 19153 183261 2063
13 Himachal Pradesh 6772 23506 462
14 Jammu and Kashmir 5585 96392 1604
15 Jharkhand 2669 102891 931
16 Karnataka 25342 827241 11557
17 Kerala 70191 461394 1915
18 Ladakh 930 6539 94
19 Madhya Pradesh 9060 173284 3102
20 Maharashtra 82904 1623503 46102
21 Manipur 2918 19065 225
22 Meghalaya 734 9955 102
23 Mizoram 504 2972 5
24 Nagaland 1138 8997 53
25 Odisha 8018 300474 1560
26 Puducherry 843 34958 608
27 Punjab 5821 132266 4510
28 Rajasthan 19033 209058 2089
29 Sikkim 312 4144 92
30 Tamil Nadu 15085 734970 11513
31 Telengana 13068 245293 1415
32 Tripura 998 30750 364
33 Uttarakhand 4165 63603 1119
34 Uttar Pradesh 22166 484692 7412
35 West Bengal 27111 403340 7766
Total# 446805 8335109 130993

 

