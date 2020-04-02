PM Narendra Modi greets people on occasion of Ram Navami

Image Source : PTI PM Narendra Modi greets people on occassion of Ram Navami

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted people on the occasion of Ram Navami. Taking to social media, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Heartfelt greetings to all the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Jai Shri Ram."

Rama Navami is a spring Hindu festival that celebrates the birthday of God Rama. He is particularly important to the Vaishnavism tradition of Hinduism, as the seventh avatar of God Vishnu.

The festival celebrates the descent of Vishnu as Shri Rama avatar, through his birth to King Dasharatha and Queen Kausalya in Ayodhya.

The festival is a part of the spring Navratri, and falls on the ninth day of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) in the Hindu calendar month of Chaitra.

This typically occurs in the Gregorian months of March or April every year.

Rama Navami is an optional government holiday in India.

