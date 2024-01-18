Public sector banks, insurance companies to remain closed till 2:30 pm on Ram Mandir event day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI An illuminated view of the city ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, in Ayodhya.

Ram Mandir Event: All public sector banks, insurance companies, financial institutions and regional rural banks will remain closed till half day -- 2:30 pm -- on Ram Mandir's 'Pran Pratistha' day in Ayodhya on January 22, the government said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Department of Personnel and Training issued an order in respect of central institutions and central industrial establishments.

The DOPT order shall also apply to public sector financial institutions and RRBs to enable employees to participate the Ram Lalla 'Pran Pratishtha' celebration, a notification from the finance ministry, said on Thursday.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple is scheduled for Monday. The ceremony is set to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, over 4,000 saints among more than 7,500 eminent guests will also grace the historic event in Ayodhya.

The consecration ceremony will be telecast LIVE on DD news, Doordarshan. The live streaming will also be available across several railway stations across the country.

