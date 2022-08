Raksha Bandhan 2022 bank holiday: Are banks open today? Check Rakhi holiday in your city

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Banks closed on different dates on Raksha Bandhan this year

Raksha Bandhan 2022 bank holiday: Owing to a number of festivals and national holidays, banks will remain closed for the public for several days in the month of August. This year, the festival of Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated on two days -- in some states on August 11, in other states on August 12.

In case you are plannning to visit a bank for some financial work, you must know that this year, all banks will not have a uniform holiday on the occassion of Raksha Bandhan.

Here is when Raksha Bandhan is being celebrated in different cities.

August 11 (Thursday) - Ahmedadabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur and Shimla

August 12 (Friday) - Kanpur, Lucknow

Other than on Sundays, and on second and fourth Saturdays, banks this month are closed on several other occassions.

Full list of bank holidays in August 2022

August 1: Drukpa Tshe-zi — Gangtok

August 8: Muharram (Ashoora) — Jammu, Srinagar

August 9: Muharram (Ashoora) — Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur and Ranchi

August 11: Raksha Bandhan — Ahmedadabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur and Shimla

August 12: Raksha Bandhan — Kanpur and Lucknow

August 13: Patriot’s Day — Imphal

August 15: Independence Day — All over India

August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) — Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur

August 18: Janmashtami — Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur and Lucknow

August 19: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/ Krishna Jayanthi — Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla

August 20: Sri Krishna Ashtami — Hyderabad

August 29: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva — Guwahati

August 31: Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/ Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/ Vinayakar Chathurthi — Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji

Weekend holidays this month

August 7: First Sunday

August 13: Second Saturday + Patriot’s Day

August 14: Second Sunday

August 21: Third Sunday

August 27: Fourth Saturday

August 28: Fourth Sunday

