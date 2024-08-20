Tuesday, August 20, 2024
     
  Rajya Sabha bypolls: BJP announces nine candidates, fields Ravneet Bittu and George Kurian

The Election Commission announced that elections for 12 vacant seats will be held on September 3 (Saturday).

Reported By : Devendra Parashar Edited By : Arushi Jaiswal
New Delhi
Updated on: August 20, 2024 18:48 IST
Rajya Sabha bypolls, Ravneet Singh Bittu, George Kurian
Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP fields Union ministers Ravneet Singh Bittu from Rajasthan and George Kurian from Madhya Pradesh.

Rajya Sabha bypolls: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the names of nine candidates for the Rajya Sabha bypolls from different states scheduled for September 3. The BJP has fielded Union Ministers Ravneet Singh Bittu from Rajasthan and George Kurian from Madhya Pradesh.

The ruling party has also named Bar Council of India Chairman and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra from Bihar, former BJD leader Mamata Mohanta as its candidate from Odisha and Rajib Bhattacharjee from Tripura. 

Here's a complete list of candidates

State  Candidates name 
Assam Mission Ranjan Das 
Assam Rameswar Teli
Bihar Manan Kumar Mishra
Haryana Kiran Choudhary
Madhya Pradesh George Kurian
Maharashtra Dhairyashil Patil
Odisha Mamata Mohanta
Rajasthan Sardar Ravneet Singh Bittu
Tripura Rajib Bhattacharjee

Rajya Sabha byelections 

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has scheduled the election for 12 vacant seats in the Rajya Sabha for September 3. These seats include some previously held by prominent leaders who have now shifted to the Lok Sabha. Among the 10 Rajya Sabha seats that have fallen vacant are those of Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, all of whom were elected to the Lok Sabha. 

Besides Goyal, Sonowal and Scindia, the other Rajya Sabha members who won the parliamentary polls and moved to the Lok Sabha are Kamakhya Prasad Tasa (BJP), Misha Bharti (RJD), Vivek Thakur (BJP), Deepender Singh Hooda (Congress), Udayanraje Bhosle (BJP), K C Venugopal (Congress) and Biplab Kumar Deb (BJP).

The Election Commission has mandated that only "integrated violet colour sketch pens of pre-fixed specification" provided by the returning officer will be used for marking preferences on the ballot paper. This aims to ensure uniformity and reduces the chances of any discrepancies or tampering during the voting process.

