Rajya Sabha bypolls: BJP announces nine candidates, fields Ravneet Bittu and George Kurian

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP fields Union ministers Ravneet Singh Bittu from Rajasthan and George Kurian from Madhya Pradesh.

Rajya Sabha bypolls: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the names of nine candidates for the Rajya Sabha bypolls from different states scheduled for September 3. The BJP has fielded Union Ministers Ravneet Singh Bittu from Rajasthan and George Kurian from Madhya Pradesh.

The ruling party has also named Bar Council of India Chairman and senior advocate Manan Kumar Mishra from Bihar, former BJD leader Mamata Mohanta as its candidate from Odisha and Rajib Bhattacharjee from Tripura.

Here's a complete list of candidates

State Candidates name Assam Mission Ranjan Das Assam Rameswar Teli Bihar Manan Kumar Mishra Haryana Kiran Choudhary Madhya Pradesh George Kurian Maharashtra Dhairyashil Patil Odisha Mamata Mohanta Rajasthan Sardar Ravneet Singh Bittu Tripura Rajib Bhattacharjee

Rajya Sabha byelections

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has scheduled the election for 12 vacant seats in the Rajya Sabha for September 3. These seats include some previously held by prominent leaders who have now shifted to the Lok Sabha. Among the 10 Rajya Sabha seats that have fallen vacant are those of Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, all of whom were elected to the Lok Sabha.

Besides Goyal, Sonowal and Scindia, the other Rajya Sabha members who won the parliamentary polls and moved to the Lok Sabha are Kamakhya Prasad Tasa (BJP), Misha Bharti (RJD), Vivek Thakur (BJP), Deepender Singh Hooda (Congress), Udayanraje Bhosle (BJP), K C Venugopal (Congress) and Biplab Kumar Deb (BJP).

The Election Commission has mandated that only "integrated violet colour sketch pens of pre-fixed specification" provided by the returning officer will be used for marking preferences on the ballot paper. This aims to ensure uniformity and reduces the chances of any discrepancies or tampering during the voting process.

Also Read: Kiran Choudhary nominated by BJP for Rajya Sabha bypolls from Haryana: Who is she?

Also Read: Rajya Sabha elections for 12 vacant seats to be held on September 3, declares EC