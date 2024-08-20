Kiran Choudhary nominated by BJP for Rajya Sabha bypolls from Haryana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader Kiran Choudhary.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced Kiran Choudhary as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha by-election in Haryana scheduled for September 3. According to the information, the party’s legislative meeting has formally approved her nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat. Currently, Dushyant Chautala represents Rohtak as a Member of Parliament in Lok Sabha, creating a vacancy in the Upper House from Haryana, which is now set to be filled through the upcoming election.

In a BJP legislative meeting held in Chandigarh, the legislators were informed about Choudhary’s candidacy for the Rajya Sabha seat. The legislators expressed their support for her nomination. Choudhary is scheduled to file her nomination papers on Wednesday.

