Wednesday, August 07, 2024
     
Rajya Sabha elections for 12 vacant seats to be held on September 3, declares EC

According to the Election Commission, the notification for elections will be issued on August 14, and nominations can be submitted until August 21. Meanwhile, nominations will be scrutinised on August 22.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: August 07, 2024 16:42 IST
Image Source : ANI An inside view of the Rajya Sabha of the new Parliament building.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has scheduled the election for 12 vacant seats in the Rajya Sabha for September 3. These seats include some previously held by prominent leaders who have now shifted to the Lok Sabha. Among the 10 Rajya Sabha seats that have fallen vacant are those of Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, all of whom were elected to the Lok Sabha. 

Besides Goyal, Sonowal and Scindia, the other Rajya Sabha members who won the parliamentary polls and moved to the Lok Sabha are Kamakhya Prasad Tasa (BJP), Misha Bharti (RJD), Vivek Thakur (BJP), Deepender Singh Hooda (Congress), Udayanraje Bhosle (BJP), K C Venugopal (Congress) and Biplab Kumar Deb (BJP).

The ECI has laid out the timeline for the election process, with the official notification set to be issued on August 14. Prospective candidates must file their nomination papers by August 21, marking the deadline for entries into the fray, the EC stated. The separate elections for each Rajya Sabha seat will be held on September 3 and the results will be announced the same day.

Rajya Sabha elections for 12 vacant seats to be held on September 3 - India Tv
The Election Commission has announced the date for the polls on vacant Rajya Sabha seats.

List of 12 vacant seats

 STATES   NO. OF VACANT SEATS
 Maharashtra  02
 Bihar  02
 Assam  02
 Madhya Pradesh  01
 Haryana    01  
 Rajasthan  01
 Odisha  01
 Telangana  01
 Tripura  01

EC guidelines for marking on ballot paper

The Election Commission has mandated that only "integrated violet colour sketch pens of pre-fixed specification" provided by the returning officer will be used for marking preferences on the ballot paper. This aims to ensure uniformity and reduces the chances of any discrepancies or tampering during the voting process.

ALSO READ: Govt likely to introduce Bill to amend Waqf Act in Rajya Sabha this week: Sources

