Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor: 'Indian Army has acted with precision, alertness and sensitivity' Operation Sindoor: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the armed forces showed sensitivity in ensuring that the civilian population is not affected during their action.

New Delhi:

On the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said the Indian army has acted with precision, alertness and sensitivity. He said India has exercised its right to respond to attack on its soil.

“Our action has been taken very thoughtfully and in a measured manner. With aim of breaking morale of terrorists, this action was limited to their camps and other infrastructure,” Rajnath Singh said.

Rajnath Singh said that the Indian Armed Forces displayed their valour and bravery in Operation Sindoor, scripting a new history, and took action against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and POJK with "precision, alertness and sensitivity".

Speaking at an event for the inauguration of 50 Border Roads Organisation infrastructure projects across six states and two UTs, Rajnath Singh said that the armed forces showed sensitivity in ensuring that the civilian population is not affected during their action.

He also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his full support to the armed forces. India's precision strikes on terrorist infrastructure came in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

"You know that today, under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, our Indian armed forces have made us all proud...Last night, our Indian armed forces displayed their valour and bravery, and scripted a new history. Indian armed forces took action with precision, alertness and sensitiveness. The targets we decided where accurately demolished with precision.. Our armed forces also showed sensitivity in ensuring that the civilian population is not affected at all," Rajnath Singh said.

"In a way, we can say that Indian jawans showed precision, alertness and humanity. On behalf of the entire country, I congratulate the jawans and officers," he added.

Earlier in the day, at a joint briefing on Operation Sindoor, in which nine terrorist camps were targeted by the Indian Armed Forces with precision strikes, Foreign Secretay Vikram Misri said the terror attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family.

"The family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir," he said.