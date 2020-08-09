Sunday, August 09, 2020
     
  Defence Ministry announces import embargo on 101 items: Full List

Defence Ministry announces import embargo on 101 items: Full List

The Defence Ministry on Sunday introduced import embargo on at least 101 items to boost the indigenization of defense production. The major announcement was made by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

New Delhi Updated on: August 09, 2020 10:48 IST
Defence Ministry announces import embargo on 101 items: Full List 

The Defence Ministry on Sunday introduced import embargo on at least 101 items to boost the indigenization of defense production. The major announcement was made by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The list of 101 embargoed items comprises of not just simple parts but also some high technology weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircraft,  LCHs, radars and many other items to fulfil the needs of our Defence Services, the minister said.

Singh said the decision will offer a great opportunity to the Indian defence industry to manufacture the items in the negative list by using their own design and development capabilities or adopting the technologies designed and developed by DRDO to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces.

He said the embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 to 2024. "Our aim is to apprise the Indian defence industry about the anticipated requirements of the Armed Forces so that they are better prepared to realise the goal of indigenisation," he said in a series of tweets.

The minister recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call for a self-reliant India or "Atmanirbhar Bharat" and said the decision was based on that evocation. He said the list has been prepared by the ministry after several rounds on consultations with all stakeholders, including the Armed Forces, public and private industry to assess current and future capabilities of the Indian industry for manufacturing various ammunition and equipment within India. 

101 Embargoed Items: Full List

Name of Platform/ Weapon/

System/ Equipment

Indicative Year- Import Embargo

120mm Fin  Stabilised Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot (FSAPDS) Mark II Ammunition

Dec 2020

7.62x51 Sniper Rifle

Dec 2020

Tracked Self Propelled (SP) Gun (155mm x 52 Cal)

Dec 2020

Towed Artillery Gun (155mm x 52 Cal)

Dec 2020

Short Range Surface to Air Missiles (Land variant)

Dec 2020

Shipborne Cruise Missiles

Dec 2020

Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) (Pinaka Variant)

Dec 2020

Simulators Presenting Smart Ranges And Multi-Function Targets

Dec 2020

Battalion Support Weapons Simulators

Dec 2020

Container-based Simulators for Live Fire Training

Dec 2020

Tailor-made Simulators for Counter Insurgency (CI)/Counter Terrorism (CT) based Training

Dec 2020

Force-on-force Live Tactical Simulators / Infantry Weapon

Dec 2020

Tank Simulators (driving, as well as, crew gunnery)

Dec 2020

155mm/39 Cal Ultra-Light Howitzer

Dec 2020

Successor of Flycatcher & Upgraded Super Fledermaus (USFM) / Air Defence Fire Control Radar (ADFCR)

Dec 2020

Component Level Repair Facility for Tank T-90

Dec 2020

Shipborne Close in Weapon System

Dec 2020

Bullet Proof Jackets

Dec 2020

Ballistic Helmets

Dec 2020

Missile Destroyers

Dec 2020

Multi-Purpose Vessel

Dec 2020

Offshore Patrol Vessel

Dec 2020

Next Generation Missile Vessels

Dec 2020

Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts

Dec 2020

 

Name of Platform/ Weapon/ System/ Equipment

Indicative Year- Import Embargo

Water Jet Fast Attack Craft

Dec 2020

Ammunition Barges

Dec 2020

50ton Bollard - Pull Tugs

Dec 2020

Survey Vessels

Dec 2020

Floating Dock

Dec 2020

Diving Support Vessels

Dec 2020

Pollution Control Vessels

Dec 2020

Anti-Submarine Rocket Launchers

Dec 2020

Shipborne Medium Range Gun

Dec 2020

Torpedo Tube Launcher for Light Weight Torpedoes

Dec 2020

Magneto - Rheological Anti Vibration Mounts

Dec 2020

All variants of Depth Charges

Dec 2020

Shipborne Sonar System for Large Ships

Dec 2020

Hull Mounted Submarine Sonar

Dec 2020

Short Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft

Dec 2020

Anti-Submarine Rocket

Dec 2020

Chaff Rockets

Dec 2020

Chaff Rocket Launcher

Dec 2020

Integrated Ship’s Bridge System

Dec 2020

Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MK I A - Enhanced Indigenised Content

 

Dec 2020

Light Combat Helicopters

Dec 2020

General Purpose Pre Fragmentation Bombs between 250-500 Kg

 

Dec 2020

Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) for Transport Aircraft

 

Dec 2020

Ground Based Mobile ELINT System

 

Dec 2020

Transport Aircraft (Light)

 

Dec 2020

GSAT-6 Satellite Terminals

 

Dec 2020

Aerial Delivery Systems for Transport Aircraft

Dec 2020

Name of Platform/ Weapon/ System/ Equipment

Indicative Year- Import Embargo

Digital Tropo Scatter/LOS Communication System

 

Dec 2020

Low Level Transportable Radar

Dec 2020

High Power Radar (HPR)

Dec 2020

CBRN Detection & Monitoring System

 

Dec 2020

CBRN Decontamination & Protection System

Dec 2020

Parachute Tactical Assault (PTA)- G2

Dec 2020

Dragunov Upgrade System

Dec 2020

PKMG Upgrade System

Dec 2020

Simulators for A Vehicles / B Vehicles

Dec 2020

Simulators for Towed and Self Propelled Guns of Air Defence

Dec 2020

Simulators for Correction of Fire by Observers

Dec 2020

Military trucks of 4x4 and above variants: 12x12, 10x10, 8x8, 6x6

Dec 2020

Fixed Wing Mini UAVs

Dec 2020

500 Ton Self Propelled Water Barges

Dec 2020

Software Defined Radio (TAC) for IN

Dec 2020

Next Generation Maritime Mobile Coastal Battery (Long Range)

Dec 2020

Advance Landing Ground Communication Terminals (ALGCTs)for AGLs

 

Dec 2020

Field Artillery Tractor (FAT) 6X6 for Medium Guns

Dec 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

With Effect From Dec 2021

Name of Platform/ Weapon/ System/ Equipment/

Indicative Year- Import Embargo

Wheeled Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV)

Dec 2021

Light Machine Gun

Dec 2021

125 mm Fin  Stabilised Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot (FSAPDS) New Generation Ammunition

Dec 2021

Assault Rifle 7.62 x 39mm

Dec 2021

30 mm Ammunition for Infantry Fighting Systems

Dec 2021

Mine Fragmentation

Dec 2021

Mine Anti-tank

Dec 2021

Mine Anti-Personnel Blast

Dec 2021

Multipurpose Grenade

Dec 2021

Inertial Navigation System for Ship Application

Dec 2021

Conventional Submarines

Dec 2021

Dec 2022 Onwards

Name of Platform/ Weapon/ System/ Equipment
Indicative Year- Import Embargo

40mm UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher)

Dec 2022

Lightweight Rocket Launcher

Dec 2022

155 mm Artillery Ammunition

Dec 2022

EW Systems

Dec 2022

Material Handling Crane 2.5 to 7.5 Tons (Vehicle Mounted)

Dec 2023

GRAD BM Rocket

Dec 2023

30MM HEI/HET

Dec 2023

 ASTRA-MK I Beyond Visual Range Air to Air Missile (BVR AAM)

Dec 2023

EW Suit for MI-17 V5

Dec 2023

Communication Satellite GSAT-7C

Dec 2023

Satellite GSAT 7R

Dec 2023

Basic Trainer Aircraft (BTA)

Dec 2023

Expendable Aerial Targets

Dec 2024

Small Jet Engines with 120kgf thrust

Dec 2024

Light Low Level Terrain Radar (LLLWR)

Dec 2024

Close in Weapon System  (Land based)

Dec 2024

23 mm ZU Ammunitions

Dec 2024

30mm VOG 17

Dec 2024

Electronic Fuses for Artillery Ammunitions

Dec 2024

Bi- Modular Charge System (BMCS )

Dec 2024

Long Range – Land Attack Cruise Missile

Dec 2025

The defence minister said more such equipment for import embargo would be identified progressively by the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) in consultation with all stakeholders. A due note of this will also be made in the DAP to ensure that no item in the negative list is processed for import in the future.

"Almost 260 schemes of such items were contracted by the Tri-Services at an approximate cost of Rs 3.5 lakh crore between April 2015 and August 2020," Singh said. It is estimated that contracts worth almost Rs 4 lakh crore will be placed upon the domestic industry within the next 6 to 7 years, he added. Of these, items worth almost Rs 1,30,000 crore each are anticipated for the Army and the Air Force while items worth almost Rs 1,40,000 crore are anticipated by the Navy over the same period.

