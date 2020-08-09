Image Source : FILE IMAGE/PTI Defence Ministry announces import embargo on 101 items: Full List

The Defence Ministry on Sunday introduced import embargo on at least 101 items to boost the indigenization of defense production. The major announcement was made by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The list of 101 embargoed items comprises of not just simple parts but also some high technology weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircraft, LCHs, radars and many other items to fulfil the needs of our Defence Services, the minister said.

Singh said the decision will offer a great opportunity to the Indian defence industry to manufacture the items in the negative list by using their own design and development capabilities or adopting the technologies designed and developed by DRDO to meet the requirements of the Armed Forces.

He said the embargo on imports is planned to be progressively implemented between 2020 to 2024. "Our aim is to apprise the Indian defence industry about the anticipated requirements of the Armed Forces so that they are better prepared to realise the goal of indigenisation," he said in a series of tweets.

The minister recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarion call for a self-reliant India or "Atmanirbhar Bharat" and said the decision was based on that evocation. He said the list has been prepared by the ministry after several rounds on consultations with all stakeholders, including the Armed Forces, public and private industry to assess current and future capabilities of the Indian industry for manufacturing various ammunition and equipment within India.

101 Embargoed Items: Full List

Name of Platform/ Weapon/ System/ Equipment Indicative Year- Import Embargo 120mm Fin Stabilised Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot (FSAPDS) Mark II Ammunition Dec 2020 7.62x51 Sniper Rifle Dec 2020 Tracked Self Propelled (SP) Gun (155mm x 52 Cal) Dec 2020 Towed Artillery Gun (155mm x 52 Cal) Dec 2020 Short Range Surface to Air Missiles (Land variant) Dec 2020 Shipborne Cruise Missiles Dec 2020 Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher (MBRL) (Pinaka Variant) Dec 2020 Simulators Presenting Smart Ranges And Multi-Function Targets Dec 2020 Battalion Support Weapons Simulators Dec 2020 Container-based Simulators for Live Fire Training Dec 2020 Tailor-made Simulators for Counter Insurgency (CI)/Counter Terrorism (CT) based Training Dec 2020 Force-on-force Live Tactical Simulators / Infantry Weapon Dec 2020 Tank Simulators (driving, as well as, crew gunnery) Dec 2020 155mm/39 Cal Ultra-Light Howitzer Dec 2020 Successor of Flycatcher & Upgraded Super Fledermaus (USFM) / Air Defence Fire Control Radar (ADFCR) Dec 2020 Component Level Repair Facility for Tank T-90 Dec 2020 Shipborne Close in Weapon System Dec 2020 Bullet Proof Jackets Dec 2020 Ballistic Helmets Dec 2020 Missile Destroyers Dec 2020 Multi-Purpose Vessel Dec 2020 Offshore Patrol Vessel Dec 2020 Next Generation Missile Vessels Dec 2020 Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts Dec 2020

Name of Platform/ Weapon/ System/ Equipment Indicative Year- Import Embargo Water Jet Fast Attack Craft Dec 2020 Ammunition Barges Dec 2020 50ton Bollard - Pull Tugs Dec 2020 Survey Vessels Dec 2020 Floating Dock Dec 2020 Diving Support Vessels Dec 2020 Pollution Control Vessels Dec 2020 Anti-Submarine Rocket Launchers Dec 2020 Shipborne Medium Range Gun Dec 2020 Torpedo Tube Launcher for Light Weight Torpedoes Dec 2020 Magneto - Rheological Anti Vibration Mounts Dec 2020 All variants of Depth Charges Dec 2020 Shipborne Sonar System for Large Ships Dec 2020 Hull Mounted Submarine Sonar Dec 2020 Short Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft Dec 2020 Anti-Submarine Rocket Dec 2020 Chaff Rockets Dec 2020 Chaff Rocket Launcher Dec 2020 Integrated Ship’s Bridge System Dec 2020 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MK I A - Enhanced Indigenised Content Dec 2020 Light Combat Helicopters Dec 2020 General Purpose Pre Fragmentation Bombs between 250-500 Kg Dec 2020 Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) for Transport Aircraft Dec 2020 Ground Based Mobile ELINT System Dec 2020 Transport Aircraft (Light) Dec 2020 GSAT-6 Satellite Terminals Dec 2020 Aerial Delivery Systems for Transport Aircraft Dec 2020 Name of Platform/ Weapon/ System/ Equipment Indicative Year- Import Embargo Digital Tropo Scatter/LOS Communication System Dec 2020 Low Level Transportable Radar Dec 2020 High Power Radar (HPR) Dec 2020 CBRN Detection & Monitoring System Dec 2020 CBRN Decontamination & Protection System Dec 2020 Parachute Tactical Assault (PTA)- G2 Dec 2020 Dragunov Upgrade System Dec 2020 PKMG Upgrade System Dec 2020 Simulators for A Vehicles / B Vehicles Dec 2020 Simulators for Towed and Self Propelled Guns of Air Defence Dec 2020 Simulators for Correction of Fire by Observers Dec 2020 Military trucks of 4x4 and above variants: 12x12, 10x10, 8x8, 6x6 Dec 2020 Fixed Wing Mini UAVs Dec 2020 500 Ton Self Propelled Water Barges Dec 2020 Software Defined Radio (TAC) for IN Dec 2020 Next Generation Maritime Mobile Coastal Battery (Long Range) Dec 2020 Advance Landing Ground Communication Terminals (ALGCTs)for AGLs Dec 2020 Field Artillery Tractor (FAT) 6X6 for Medium Guns Dec 2020

With Effect From Dec 2021

Name of Platform/ Weapon/ System/ Equipment/ Indicative Year- Import Embargo Wheeled Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV) Dec 2021 Light Machine Gun Dec 2021 125 mm Fin Stabilised Armour Piercing Discarding Sabot (FSAPDS) New Generation Ammunition Dec 2021 Assault Rifle 7.62 x 39mm Dec 2021 30 mm Ammunition for Infantry Fighting Systems Dec 2021 Mine Fragmentation Dec 2021 Mine Anti-tank Dec 2021 Mine Anti-Personnel Blast Dec 2021 Multipurpose Grenade Dec 2021 Inertial Navigation System for Ship Application Dec 2021 Conventional Submarines Dec 2021

Dec 2022 Onwards

Name of Platform/ Weapon/ System/ Equipment Indicative Year- Import Embargo 40mm UBGL (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) Dec 2022 Lightweight Rocket Launcher Dec 2022 155 mm Artillery Ammunition Dec 2022 EW Systems Dec 2022 Material Handling Crane 2.5 to 7.5 Tons (Vehicle Mounted) Dec 2023 GRAD BM Rocket Dec 2023 30MM HEI/HET Dec 2023 ASTRA-MK I Beyond Visual Range Air to Air Missile (BVR AAM) Dec 2023 EW Suit for MI-17 V5 Dec 2023 Communication Satellite GSAT-7C Dec 2023 Satellite GSAT 7R Dec 2023 Basic Trainer Aircraft (BTA) Dec 2023 Expendable Aerial Targets Dec 2024 Small Jet Engines with 120kgf thrust Dec 2024 Light Low Level Terrain Radar (LLLWR) Dec 2024 Close in Weapon System (Land based) Dec 2024 23 mm ZU Ammunitions Dec 2024 30mm VOG 17 Dec 2024 Electronic Fuses for Artillery Ammunitions Dec 2024 Bi- Modular Charge System (BMCS ) Dec 2024 Long Range – Land Attack Cruise Missile Dec 2025

The defence minister said more such equipment for import embargo would be identified progressively by the Department of Military Affairs (DMA) in consultation with all stakeholders. A due note of this will also be made in the DAP to ensure that no item in the negative list is processed for import in the future.

"Almost 260 schemes of such items were contracted by the Tri-Services at an approximate cost of Rs 3.5 lakh crore between April 2015 and August 2020," Singh said. It is estimated that contracts worth almost Rs 4 lakh crore will be placed upon the domestic industry within the next 6 to 7 years, he added. Of these, items worth almost Rs 1,30,000 crore each are anticipated for the Army and the Air Force while items worth almost Rs 1,40,000 crore are anticipated by the Navy over the same period.

