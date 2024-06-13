Rajnath Singh begins second term as Defence Minister, emphasises self-reliance, modernization

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday outlined his vision for the next five years, focusing on enhancing national security, achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing, and modernizing the armed forces. Speaking to media after he assumed charge as the Rakha Mantri for the second consecutive term, Rajnath Singh said , "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we aim to strengthen our security apparatus and achieve self-reliance in defence manufacturing. Our priorities will include modernizing the armed forces and ensuring the welfare of both serving and retired soldiers."

The Defence Minister, in his first major statement after assuming the top office, also highlighted the goal of increasing defence exports, noting that they had reached a record ₹21,083 crore in the 2023-24 financial year. He said "This was historic. Our target is to export over ₹50,000 crore worth of defense equipment by 2028-29."

Further, speaking to media, he also emphasized the importance of equipping the armed forces with state-of-the-art weapons and platforms to meet any challenges. He praised the military personnel for their dedication to protecting the nation's unity, integrity, and sovereignty.

Meanwhile, shortly after assuming his role, Singh chaired a review meeting on the first 100 days’ Action Plan of the MoD under the new government. The meeting focused on the welfare of veterans, addressing major issues related to the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare. He urged the officers to commit themselves to the agenda laid out in the 100 days’ Action Plan.

During the meet, Rajnath Singh also emphasized enhancing defence preparedness and Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence. He plans to conduct regular review meetings to expedite the progress of key schemes and initiatives. Recognizing the strategic importance of the Indian Ocean Region, Singh also announced his first visit in this tenure to the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam, where he will engage with officers and sailors.

