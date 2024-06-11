Modi 3.0 cabinet: JP Nadda assumes office as Health Minister, Shivraj takes charge of Agriculture Ministry

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union ministers take charge of their respective ministries.

Diplomat-turned-politician S Jaishankar commenced his second term as India's External Affairs Minister on Tuesday. Among the few senior BJP leaders retaining their portfolios, Jaishankar expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for entrusting him with the responsibility. Known for his articulate representation of India's stance on global issues, Jaishankar navigated complex international relations effectively during his previous tenure. His adept handling of various diplomatic challenges, including tensions with China and energy procurement from Russia, earned him acclaim.

Rich diplomatic career

Prior to his ministerial role, Jaishankar served as India's Foreign Secretary and held diplomatic positions in key countries like the United States, China, and Singapore. With a wealth of experience, Jaishankar is poised to continue India's diplomatic engagements on the global stage.

New faces in ministerial roles: Giriraj Singh and Pabitra Margherita

Textiles Ministry handover

Giriraj Singh assumed office as the Minister of Textiles in Delhi, while Pabitra Margherita took charge as the Minister of State in the same ministry. Former Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal was also present during the transition.

Education Ministry portfolio

Meanwhile, Dharmendra Pradhan was entrusted with the Ministry of Education, signifying the government's focus on shaping the future of India's youth.

Statements from new ministers

Ashwini Vaishnaw on responsibilities

After assuming the role of Information and Broadcasting Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw expressed gratitude to PM Modi for the opportunity. He emphasised the government's commitment to serving the nation, especially the marginalised sections.

Bhupender Yadav and Kirti Vardhan Singh on environmental responsibilities

Bhupender Yadav, the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, outlined his vision to fulfill PM Modi's goals. Similarly, MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh affirmed his dedication to executing his responsibilities effectively, dismissing opposition criticism as lacking constructive substance.

Chirag Paswan vows to boost sector and farmers' incomes

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has assumed responsibility for the Ministry of Food Processing, emphasizing the sector's potential for growth and its crucial role in increasing farmers' incomes. "Prime Minister Modi has entrusted me with the responsibility of the Food Processing Ministry, and I will work diligently to fulfill this role," Paswan stated. Highlighting the vast potential within the food processing sector, he noted, "The future belongs to food processing, and there is unlimited scope in this area. India's involvement in this department will only grow in the coming times."

Paswan underscored the direct benefits of sectoral growth on farmers' incomes, aligning with the government's broader agricultural policies. "Growth in this department will help increase farmers' income," he affirmed.

Echoing the Prime Minister's vision, Paswan added, "PM Modi also said that we have to take this department to new heights," indicating a strong commitment to enhancing the sector's contribution to the economy and rural development.

