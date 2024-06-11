Modi government in action: Ministers to assume office today – full schedule

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE PHOTO PM Modi gestures during a swearing-in ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi.

Following the formation of the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the allocation of ministerial departments was finalised on Monday. With their departments assigned, Modi's ministers are set to assume their roles. Key ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Health Minister JP Nadda, and IT and Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will take charge today.

Defence and health ministries

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will assume his office at South Block at 10:30 AM.

Health Minister JP Nadda will take charge at Nirman Bhawan, third floor, at 11:45 AM.

Other key ministries

Ashwini Vaishnaw will assume charge of the IT Ministry at 9:45 AM on Tuesday, followed by the Railways Ministry at 12 PM the same day.

Former Haryana CM, now a central minister, will take charge of his ministry at Shram Shakti Bhawan between 10:00 and 10:15 AM.

Environment and food processing ministries

Minister of State for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Kirti Vardhan Singh will plant a tree at his Delhi residence, 23 Balwant Rai Mehta Lane, at 7:30 AM on Tuesday as part of Prime Minister Modi's "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign. He will then assume office at 9 AM at Paryavaran Bhawan.

Food Processing Industry Minister Chirag Paswan and Minister of State for Food Processing Industry Ravneet Singh will take charge at Panchsheel Bhawan, Siri Fort Road, at 9:30 AM.

Culture and communications ministries

Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will assume his office at Shastri Bhawan, C Wing, Room No. 501, at 11 AM on Tuesday.

Jyotiraditya Scindia will take charge of the Communications Ministry at Sanchar Bhawan at 11:20 AM.

Kiren Rijiju will assume office at Room No. 60, Parliament House, at 10:30 AM on Tuesday.

