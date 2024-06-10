Modi Cabinet 3.0: Chirag Paswan to Kumaraswamy, check full list of portfolios allotted to NDA allies

Follow us on Image Source : PTI President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers at the swearing-in ceremony

Modi Cabinet 3.0: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with 71 ministers of the new government, took oath on Sunday, held in the grand forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan which was attended by many heads of state, political veterans and debutants, business tycoons and a few film stars adding a dash of stardust to the event. During the ceremony, 72 ministers took their oaths of office, with 34 ministers retained from the outgoing council. This diverse lineup includes representatives from key allies such as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS), and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), showcasing a broad-based alliance aimed at steering the nation forward.

PM Modi's ministers' team has 30 Cabinet ministers, five Ministers of State with Independent charge and 36 Ministers of State.

Check full list of portfolios allotted to MPs of NDA allies

S.No. Cabinet Ministers Party Portfolio 1. HD Kumaraswamy Janata Dal (Secular) Minister of Heavy Industries, Minister of Steel 2. Jitan Ram Manjhi HAM Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises 3. Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh Janata Dal (United) Minister of Panchayati Raj, Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying 4. Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu TDP Minister of Civil Aviation 5 Chirag Paswan LJP (RV) Minister of Food Processing Industries

MINISTERS OF STATE WITH INDEPENDENT CHARGE:

S.No. MoS with Independent Charge Party Portfolio 1. Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) Ministry of Ayush, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare 2. Jayant Singh Chaudhary Rashtriya Lok Dal Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Ministry of Education

MINISTERS OF STATE:

S.No. Ministers of State Party Portfolio 1. Anupriya Patel Apna Dal (Sonneylal) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers 2. Ramdas Athawale Republican Party of India (RPI) Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment 3. Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Ministry of Rural Development, Ministry of Communications 4. Ram Nath Thakur Janata Dal (United) Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

