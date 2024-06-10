Modi Cabinet 3.0 holds first meeting after swearing-in | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV First Cabinet meeting of the newly-formed NDA government

Modi Cabinet 3.0: The newly formed Modi government, 3.0, held its first cabinet meeting on Monday evening. The first meeting of the Cabinet was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modiat the prime minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, residence. The meeting was held even as PM Modi is yet to announce the portfolios of the new ministers.

Several newly inducted ministers including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, S Jaishanker, JP Nadda, Shivraj Singh Chauhan, H D Kumaraswamy, and Manohar Lal Khattar, among others, were seen at the meeting.

Swearing-in ceremony

On Sunday, a grand swearing-in ceremony took place for the Modi government 3.0, attended by notable foreign dignitaries and prominent personalities from across India. This was the longest swearing-in ceremony for PM Modi, with 72 ministers taking the oath of office. The new cabinet includes 30 cabinet ministers, 5 ministers of state with independent charge, and 36 state ministers.

PM Modi's cabinet accommodates members from all coalition partners. Out of the 72 ministers, 60 are from the BJP. The Janata Dal (United) and Telugu Desam Party have 2 ministers each, while JD (S), LJP, HAM, RPI, Apna Dal (S), Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and RLD have one minister each.

The cabinet included notable minority representatives: Hardeep Puri and Ravneet Bittu from the Sikh community, Kiren Rijiju from the Buddhist community, and George Kurian and Pabitra Margherita from the Christian community.

This marked the second time in Indian history that a leader has been elected Prime Minister for three consecutive terms, a record previously held by Jawaharlal Nehru and now matched by Narendra Modi. Winning the world's largest democratic election for the third time and meeting the expectations of 1.4 billion people is a remarkable achievement for PM Modi.

