Monday, June 10, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Modi Cabinet 3.0: Amit Shah retains Home, Shivraj Singh Chouhan gets Agriculture | Check full list

Modi Cabinet 3.0: Amit Shah retains Home, Shivraj Singh Chouhan gets Agriculture | Check full list

Modi Cabinet 3.0: The council of ministers is a blend of youth and experience with senior BJP leaders including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar retaining their ministries. Several young leaders from the BJP and allies have also been inducted.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan New Delhi Updated on: June 10, 2024 20:21 IST
Modi Cabinet 3.0
Image Source : INDIA TV Modi Cabinet 3.0: Here's full list of ministers and their portfolios.

Modi Cabinet 3.0: The third National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ceremoniously sworn in on Sunday evening, marked by an event of significant pomp and grandeur at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. During the ceremony, 72 ministers took their oaths of office, including 34 ministers who were part of the outgoing council. In the newly formed Cabinet, 30 ministers will hold cabinet rank positions, reflecting the inclusive nature of the coalition. This diverse lineup includes representatives from key allies such as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS), and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), showcasing a broad-based alliance aimed at steering the nation forward.

72 ministers inducted to Modi Cabinet 3.0

President Droupadi Murmu appointed Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India. Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President appointed the members of the Council of Ministers. The colourful swearing-in event, which reflected the rich diversity and vibrancy of India, was attended by senior political leaders, diplomats, leading industrialists, Bollywood actors and several other prominent personalities. PM Modi's ministers' team has 30 Cabinet ministers, five Ministers of State with Independent charge and 36 Ministers of State.

FULL LIST OF CABINET MINISTERS WITH PORTFOLIOS

S.No.

Cabinet Ministers 

Party

Portfolio

1

Rajnath Singh

BJP

Minister of Defence

2

Amit Shah

BJP

Minister of Home Affairs, and Minister of Cooperation

3

Nitin Gadkari

BJP

Minister of Road Transport and Highways

4

Jagat Prakash Nadda

BJP

Minister of Health, and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers

5

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

BJP

Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and Minister of Rural Development

6

Nirmala Sitharaman

BJP

Minister of Finance, and Minister of Corporate Affairs

7

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar 

BJP

Minister of External Affairs

8

Manohar Lal Khattar

BJP

Minister of Power, Housing and Urban Affairs

9

HD Kumaraswamy

Janata Dal (Secular) 

Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Steel 

10

Piyush Goyal

BJP

Minister of Commerce and Industry

11

Dharmendra Pradhan

BJP

Minister of Education

12

Jitan Ram Manjhi

HAM

Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

13

Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh

Janata Dal (United)

Minister of Panchayati Raj and Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

14

Sarbananda Sonowal

BJP

Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

15

Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu

TDP

Minister of Civil Aviation

16

Pralhad Joshi

BJP

Minister of Consumers Affairs,  Food and Public Distribution, New and Renewable Energy​

 

17

Giriraj Singh

BJP

Minister of Textiles

18

Virendra Kumar Khatik

BJP

Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment

19

Jual Oram

BJP

  Minister of Tribal Affairs

20

Ashwini Vaishnaw

BJP

Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting

21

Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia

BJP

Minister of Communications, and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region

22

Bhupender Yadav

BJP

Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

23

Annapurna Devi

BJP

Minister of Women and Child Development

24

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

BJP

Minister of Culture, and Minister of Tourism

25

Kiren Rijiju

BJP

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs

26

Hardeep Singh Puri

BJP

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas

27

Mansukh Mandaviya

BJP

Minister of Labour and Employment

28

Gangapuram Kishan Reddy

BJP

Minister of Coal, and Minister of Mines

29

Chirag Paswan

LJP (RV)

Minister of Food Processing

30

CR Patil

BJP

Minister of Jal Shakti 

MINISTERS OF STATE WITH INDEPENDENT CHARGE:

S.No.  MoS with Independent Charge Party Portfolio
1 Rao Inderjit Singh BJP Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Planning, and Ministry of

Culture
2 Jitendra Singh  BJP Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, and Department of Space
3 Arjun Ram Meghwal BJP Ministry of Law and Justice, and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
4 Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) Ministry of Ayush, and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
5 Jayant Singh Chaudhary Rashtriya Lok Dal Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Ministry of Education

MINISTERS OF STATE:

S.No.

Ministers of State

Party

Portfolio

1

Jitin Prasada

BJP

Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology

2

Nityanand Rai

BJP

Ministry of Home Affairs

3

Shripad Yesso Naik

BJP

Ministry of Power, and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy

4

Pankaj Chaudhary 

BJP

Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance

5

SP Singh Baghel

BJP

Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Ministry of Panchayati Raj

6

Krishan Pal Gurjar

BJP

Ministry of Cooperation

7

Anupriya Patel

Apna Dal (Sonneylal)

Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

8

Sobha Karandlaje

BJP

Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Ministry of Labour and Employment

9

Kirti Vardhan Singh

BJP

Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Ministry of External Affairs

10

Ramdas Athawale

Republican Party of India (RPI)

Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

11

BL Verma

BJP

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

12

Shantanu Thakur

BJP

Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways

13

Suresh Gopi

BJP

Minister of Tourism and Culture

14

V Somanna 

BJP

Ministry of Jal Shakti, and Ministry of Railways 

15

Dr L Murugun

BJP

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

16

Ajay Tamta 

BJP

Minister of Road Transport and Highways

17

Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar

TDP

 

18

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP

 

19

Kamlesh Paswan

BJP

 

20

Bhagirath Choudhary 

BJP

 

21

Satish Chandra Dubey

BJP

 

22

Sanjay Seth

BJP

Minister of Defence

23

Ravneet Singh Bittu

BJP

Ministry of Food Processing Industries, and Ministry of Railways

24

Durga Das Uikey

BJP

 

25

Savitri Thakur

BJP

 

26

Raksha Nikhil Khadse

BJP

 

27

Dr Sukanta Majumdar

BJP

 

28

Raj Bhushan Choudhary 

BJP

 

29

Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma

BJP

 

30

Harsh Malhotra 

BJP

Minister of Road Transport and Highways

31

Tokhan Sahu

BJP

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs

32

Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya

BJP

 

33

Murlidhar Mohol

BJP

 

34

George Kurian

BJP

 

35

Pabitra Margherita 

BJP

 

36

Ram Nath Thakur

Janata Dal (United)

 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement