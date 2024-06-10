Modi Cabinet 3.0: Amit Shah retains Home, Shivraj Singh Chouhan gets Agriculture | Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Modi Cabinet 3.0: Here's full list of ministers and their portfolios.

Modi Cabinet 3.0: The third National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ceremoniously sworn in on Sunday evening, marked by an event of significant pomp and grandeur at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. During the ceremony, 72 ministers took their oaths of office, including 34 ministers who were part of the outgoing council. In the newly formed Cabinet, 30 ministers will hold cabinet rank positions, reflecting the inclusive nature of the coalition. This diverse lineup includes representatives from key allies such as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS), and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), showcasing a broad-based alliance aimed at steering the nation forward.

President Droupadi Murmu appointed Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India. Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President appointed the members of the Council of Ministers. The colourful swearing-in event, which reflected the rich diversity and vibrancy of India, was attended by senior political leaders, diplomats, leading industrialists, Bollywood actors and several other prominent personalities. PM Modi's ministers' team has 30 Cabinet ministers, five Ministers of State with Independent charge and 36 Ministers of State.

FULL LIST OF CABINET MINISTERS WITH PORTFOLIOS

S.No. Cabinet Ministers Party Portfolio 1 Rajnath Singh BJP Minister of Defence 2 Amit Shah BJP Minister of Home Affairs, and Minister of Cooperation 3 Nitin Gadkari BJP Minister of Road Transport and Highways 4 Jagat Prakash Nadda BJP Minister of Health, and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers 5 Shivraj Singh Chouhan BJP Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and Minister of Rural Development 6 Nirmala Sitharaman BJP Minister of Finance, and Minister of Corporate Affairs 7 Subrahmanyam Jaishankar BJP Minister of External Affairs 8 Manohar Lal Khattar BJP Minister of Power, Housing and Urban Affairs 9 HD Kumaraswamy Janata Dal (Secular) Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Steel 10 Piyush Goyal BJP Minister of Commerce and Industry 11 Dharmendra Pradhan BJP Minister of Education 12 Jitan Ram Manjhi HAM Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises 13 Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh Janata Dal (United) Minister of Panchayati Raj and Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying 14 Sarbananda Sonowal BJP Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways 15 Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu TDP Minister of Civil Aviation 16 Pralhad Joshi BJP Minister of Consumers Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, New and Renewable Energy​ 17 Giriraj Singh BJP Minister of Textiles 18 Virendra Kumar Khatik BJP Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment 19 Jual Oram BJP Minister of Tribal Affairs 20 Ashwini Vaishnaw BJP Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting 21 Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia BJP Minister of Communications, and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region 22 Bhupender Yadav BJP Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change 23 Annapurna Devi BJP Minister of Women and Child Development 24 Gajendra Singh Shekhawat BJP Minister of Culture, and Minister of Tourism 25 Kiren Rijiju BJP Minister of Parliamentary Affairs 26 Hardeep Singh Puri BJP Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas 27 Mansukh Mandaviya BJP Minister of Labour and Employment 28 Gangapuram Kishan Reddy BJP Minister of Coal, and Minister of Mines 29 Chirag Paswan LJP (RV) Minister of Food Processing 30 CR Patil BJP Minister of Jal Shakti

MINISTERS OF STATE WITH INDEPENDENT CHARGE:

S.No. MoS with Independent Charge Party Portfolio 1 Rao Inderjit Singh BJP Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Planning, and Ministry of Culture 2 Jitendra Singh BJP Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, and Department of Space 3 Arjun Ram Meghwal BJP Ministry of Law and Justice, and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs 4 Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) Ministry of Ayush, and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare 5 Jayant Singh Chaudhary Rashtriya Lok Dal Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Ministry of Education

MINISTERS OF STATE: