Modi Cabinet 3.0: Amit Shah retains Home, Shivraj Singh Chouhan gets Agriculture | Check full list

Modi Cabinet 3.0: The third National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ceremoniously sworn in on Sunday evening, marked by an event of significant pomp and grandeur at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. During the ceremony, 72 ministers took their oaths of office, including 34 ministers who were part of the outgoing council. In the newly formed Cabinet, 30 ministers will hold cabinet rank positions, reflecting the inclusive nature of the coalition. This diverse lineup includes representatives from key allies such as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS), and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), showcasing a broad-based alliance aimed at steering the nation forward.
72 ministers inducted to Modi Cabinet 3.0
President Droupadi Murmu appointed Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister of India. Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President appointed the members of the Council of Ministers. The colourful swearing-in event, which reflected the rich diversity and vibrancy of India, was attended by senior political leaders, diplomats, leading industrialists, Bollywood actors and several other prominent personalities. PM Modi's ministers' team has 30 Cabinet ministers, five Ministers of State with Independent charge and 36 Ministers of State.
FULL LIST OF CABINET MINISTERS WITH PORTFOLIOS
|
S.No.
|
Cabinet Ministers
|
Party
|
Portfolio
|
1
|
Rajnath Singh
|
BJP
|
Minister of Defence
|
2
|
Amit Shah
|
BJP
|
Minister of Home Affairs, and Minister of Cooperation
|
3
|
Nitin Gadkari
|
BJP
|
Minister of Road Transport and Highways
|
4
|
Jagat Prakash Nadda
|
BJP
|
Minister of Health, and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
|
5
|
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
|
BJP
|
Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and Minister of Rural Development
|
6
|
Nirmala Sitharaman
|
BJP
|
Minister of Finance, and Minister of Corporate Affairs
|
7
|
Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
|
BJP
|
Minister of External Affairs
|
8
|
Manohar Lal Khattar
|
BJP
|
Minister of Power, Housing and Urban Affairs
|
9
|
HD Kumaraswamy
|
Janata Dal (Secular)
|
Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Steel
|
10
|
Piyush Goyal
|
BJP
|
Minister of Commerce and Industry
|
11
|
Dharmendra Pradhan
|
BJP
|
Minister of Education
|
12
|
Jitan Ram Manjhi
|
HAM
|
Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
|
13
|
Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh
|
Janata Dal (United)
|
Minister of Panchayati Raj and Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
|
14
|
Sarbananda Sonowal
|
BJP
|
Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
|
15
|
Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu
|
TDP
|
Minister of Civil Aviation
|
16
|
Pralhad Joshi
|
BJP
|
Minister of Consumers Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, New and Renewable Energy
|
17
|
Giriraj Singh
|
BJP
|
Minister of Textiles
|
18
|
Virendra Kumar Khatik
|
BJP
|
Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
|
19
|
Jual Oram
|
BJP
|Minister of Tribal Affairs
|
20
|
Ashwini Vaishnaw
|
BJP
|
Minister of Railways, Information and Broadcasting
|
21
|
Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia
|
BJP
|
Minister of Communications, and Minister of Development of North Eastern Region
|
22
|
Bhupender Yadav
|
BJP
|
Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
|
23
|
Annapurna Devi
|
BJP
|
Minister of Women and Child Development
|
24
|
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
|
BJP
|
Minister of Culture, and Minister of Tourism
|
25
|
Kiren Rijiju
|
BJP
|
Minister of Parliamentary Affairs
|
26
|
Hardeep Singh Puri
|
BJP
|
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas
|
27
|
Mansukh Mandaviya
|
BJP
|
Minister of Labour and Employment
|
28
|
Gangapuram Kishan Reddy
|
BJP
|
Minister of Coal, and Minister of Mines
|
29
|
Chirag Paswan
|
LJP (RV)
|
Minister of Food Processing
|
30
|
CR Patil
|
BJP
|
Minister of Jal Shakti
MINISTERS OF STATE WITH INDEPENDENT CHARGE:
|S.No.
|MoS with Independent Charge
|Party
|Portfolio
|1
|Rao Inderjit Singh
|BJP
|Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Planning, and Ministry of
Culture
|2
|Jitendra Singh
|BJP
|Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, and Department of Space
|3
|Arjun Ram Meghwal
|BJP
|Ministry of Law and Justice, and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs
|4
|Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav
|Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde)
|Ministry of Ayush, and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
|5
|Jayant Singh Chaudhary
|Rashtriya Lok Dal
|Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Ministry of Education
MINISTERS OF STATE:
|
S.No.
|
Ministers of State
|
Party
|
Portfolio
|
1
|
Jitin Prasada
|
BJP
|
Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
|
2
|
Nityanand Rai
|
BJP
|
Ministry of Home Affairs
|
3
|
Shripad Yesso Naik
|
BJP
|
Ministry of Power, and Ministry of New and Renewable Energy
|
4
|
Pankaj Chaudhary
|
BJP
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
|
5
|
SP Singh Baghel
|
BJP
|
Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, and Ministry of Panchayati Raj
|
6
|
Krishan Pal Gurjar
|
BJP
|
Ministry of Cooperation
|
7
|
Anupriya Patel
|
Apna Dal (Sonneylal)
|
Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers
|
8
|
Sobha Karandlaje
|
BJP
|
Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Ministry of Labour and Employment
|
9
|
Kirti Vardhan Singh
|
BJP
|
Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and Ministry of External Affairs
|
10
|
Ramdas Athawale
|
Republican Party of India (RPI)
|
Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
|
11
|
BL Verma
|
BJP
|
Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
|
12
|
Shantanu Thakur
|
BJP
|
Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
|
13
|
Suresh Gopi
|
BJP
|
Minister of Tourism and Culture
|
14
|
V Somanna
|
BJP
|
Ministry of Jal Shakti, and Ministry of Railways
|
15
|
Dr L Murugun
|
BJP
|
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
|
16
|
Ajay Tamta
|
BJP
|
Minister of Road Transport and Highways
|
17
|
Dr Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar
|
TDP
|
|
18
|
Bandi Sanjay Kumar
|
BJP
|
|
19
|
Kamlesh Paswan
|
BJP
|
|
20
|
Bhagirath Choudhary
|
BJP
|
|
21
|
Satish Chandra Dubey
|
BJP
|
|
22
|
Sanjay Seth
|
BJP
|
Minister of Defence
|
23
|
Ravneet Singh Bittu
|
BJP
|
Ministry of Food Processing Industries, and Ministry of Railways
|
24
|
Durga Das Uikey
|
BJP
|
|
25
|
Savitri Thakur
|
BJP
|
|
26
|
Raksha Nikhil Khadse
|
BJP
|
|
27
|
Dr Sukanta Majumdar
|
BJP
|
|
28
|
Raj Bhushan Choudhary
|
BJP
|
|
29
|
Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma
|
BJP
|
|
30
|
Harsh Malhotra
|
BJP
|
Minister of Road Transport and Highways
|
31
|
Tokhan Sahu
|
BJP
|
Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs
|
32
|
Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya
|
BJP
|
|
33
|
Murlidhar Mohol
|
BJP
|
|
34
|
George Kurian
|
BJP
|
|
35
|
Pabitra Margherita
|
BJP
|
|
36
|
Ram Nath Thakur
|
Janata Dal (United)
|