Jyotiraditya Scindia felt he was let down by Congress: Rajnath Singh in Aap Ki Adalat

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said Jyotiraditya Scindia approached BJP himself. Rajnath Singh was in the witness box of Aap Ki Adalat, the iconic show anchored by Rajat Sharma, Editor-In-Chief and Chairman of India TV.

"We never approached Jyotiraditya Scindia, he came to us. Congress did not treat him the way he deserved to be treated. He realised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the right person to lead the country," Rajnath Singh said.

The defence minister further added, "Scindia has seen with his own eyes that despite having a clear majority in both the houses, PM Modi's government likes to take everyone along. He has seen how the central government is run by all of our allies together."

Rajnath Singh, who was the Home Minister in PM Modi's first tenure in the office between 2014 and 2019, also dismissed any notion that BJP might be in talks with another young Congress leader -- Sachin Pilot.

"We are not in touch with Sachin Pilot. I have made it clear a number of times, BJP is a party that respects the political mandate given by the people irrespective of which political party it favours," Singh added.

"Congress governments in the country are insecure because there is internal discontent amongst the party workers. If there is no internal discontent, if the party workers are happy with the leadership, no government can fall," he added.

Speaking on the future of Uddhav Thackeray's government in Maharashtra, he said, "If someone can talk about the political future of the Maharashtra government it is the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). BJP has no role to play in the functionaries of Uddhav Thackeray's government."

The political corridors in New Delhi have seen fast-paced developments in the last few days with long-time Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia joining the BJP. Questions have also been raised on the stability of Congress-led governments in other states.

Also Read | India will get delivery of Rafale jets by end of May, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tells India TV