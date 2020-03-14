Image Source : INDIA TV POK belongs to India: Rajnath Singh in Aap Ki Adalat

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in no uncertain terms that Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir (PoK) belongs to India. He was in the witness box of Aap Ki Adalat, the iconic show anchored by Rajat Sharma, Editor-In-Chief and Chairman of India TV. Rajnath Singh answered all the questions candidly and was forthcoming in his assertions.

"POK was, is and will remain part of India," said Rajnath Singh during the show when asked about it by Rajat Sharma.

"India is no longer a weak country as was perceived by many," said Singh.

He had some strong words for Pakistan. Rajnath Singh said if ever there was any situation in which India's security and stature was threatened by Pakistan, India will give a befitting reply.

"India has all the capacity and capability to strike back and Indian armed forces are very much able to do so," he said.

"But what about Pakistan PM Imran Khan's claims about situation in Kashmir?" asked Rajat Sharma.

"Situation in Kashmir has improved a lot," said Rajnath Singh, adding that Khan's claims did not reflect reality in Jammu and Kashmir.