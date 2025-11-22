'The India Story' in US: Rajat Sharma recalls how Arun Jaitley's timely help changed his life forever Arun Jaitley played a significant role in bringing Rajat Sharma into the realm of student politics. Jaitley engaged Rajat Sharma by inquiring about his peer connections and influence, thereby introducing him to a broader social and political environment beyond academics.

New York:

Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV, while in conversation with celebrity chef Vikas Khanna at 'The India Story- Viksit Bharat 2047' event in New York, fondly recalled his first meeting with Arun Jaitley during their college days at Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University. Rajat Sharma shared how the future finance minister's timely support opened up a new world for him and profoundly shaped the course of his life.

Arun Jaitley's helping hand during college days

Rajat Sharma recalled the anxious moment on his first day at college when he was short three rupees for his admission fees. It was then that Arun Jaitley, dressed in a white shirt and pants with his distinctive long hair, came to his aid, paying the outstanding amount and reassuring him he wouldn't be denied admission. This act of kindness established a bond that grew into a deep friendship.

A mentor and guide in student politics

Arun Jaitley, then a student leader and president of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), took an interest in Rajat Sharma. He engaged him in student politics and asked him about his connections among students, effectively bringing Rajat Sharma into a new social and political sphere, marking the beginning of his exposure to a broader world beyond academics.

Lifelong bond and political journey

The India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief spoke of Jaitley as not just a friend but a guide and mentor who remained by his side through various phases of life. Their relationship began long before Jaitley became a politician, extending through decades of political activism, jail time during the Emergency, and Indian politics at the highest levels.

Legacy of political integrity and friendship

Rajat Sharma emphasised Arun Jaitley's political honesty, dedication, and unshakeable belief in his abilities. He remembered Jaitley's significant role in student movements, opposition politics, and eventual ascent as a trusted minister in the successive BJP governments. Rajat Sharma's anecdotes highlighted Jaitley's supportive nature and his lasting impact as a leader and friend.

This heartfelt tribute illustrates how Arun Jaitley's early gesture of support catalysed Rajat Sharma's entry into a political and social world that would shape his life profoundly, embodying a friendship that transcended professional realms into lifelong camaraderie and mentorship.

