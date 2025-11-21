India gives a chance to the poorest of the poor to make it big: Rajat Sharma to Vikas Khanna in US India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma spoke at length about his career in journalism and how living in India shaped his life from a humble childhood to achieving success in later years.

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on Friday sat down for an insightful conversation with celebrity chef Vikas Khanna in the US to delve into the 'The India Story – Viksit Bharat 2047' vision and his three-decade-long career in journalism. Khanna introduced Rajat Sharma as a leader and a shining example of someone who rose from the bottom to the top while holding amazing values through his journey as a journalist and the host of Aap Ki Adalat, India's longest-running TV show.

Recalling the episodes of Aap Ki Adalat, Rajat Sharma recounted his experience of interviewing actor Kangana Ranaut and the impact it had on the audience.

Rajat Sharma narrated how he once went to an eye doctor for a check-up when several nurses and staffers at the clinic came to him to talk about how many times they had watched the Kangana Ranaut episode, and he had to request the doctor to attend to him first because the staffer went on and on speaking about the episode.

Asking bold questions in a democracy

Khanna then spoke about Rajat Sharma's ability to raise bold questions loudly in a democracy and that he embodied secularism in a democratic society, which a lot of people witnessed growing up.

Rajat Sharma explained how life is not as "sexy as it appears on TV" and that a lot of hard work has been put in behind the scenes over the years.

From a humble start to making it big

Rajat Sharma shared how he had humble beginnings while growing up in a small house in Delhi's Sabzi Mandi. "In a 10-by-10 room, there were 7 brothers, a sister, an ailing mother and a father living in that room. We had no electricity, so we used to go to a nearby railway station at night to study and collect water from a municipal tap, as there was no proper supply," he added.

"There is something in the air of India, something in the soil of India which gives a chance to the poorest of the poor to become big," he said.

Giving another example, Rajat Sharma spoke about Narendra Modi as someone who started as a mere tea seller but went on to become a chief minister and then the Prime Minister of India.

"That's why I believe India gives a chance to anyone and everyone, but you have to have it in you, work hard and create a place for yourself," he said.

(Image Source : INDIA TV)India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, during a conversation with chef Vikas Khanna.

Rajat Sharma on his finest guest ever on Aap Ki Adalat

Elaborating more on his 32-year-long journey of interviewing people and public figures, Rajat Sharma said his favourite experience was with Narendra Modi in 2014.

"There is a lot of curiosity about him, and he answered so well. A few days before the show was to be recorded, Narendra Modi told me that I'm busy campaigning during the day, so I can come to shoot at night, but by that time, his throat had given up because of addressing multiple public gatherings during the day," he said.

Despite the challenges, Narendra Modi went to the studio for the shooting after knowing about 600 people were waiting for him.

Rajat Sharma narrated how Modi received love from the audience upon arriving, and once he started speaking, his voice became normal. The episode was shot for 1.5 hours nonstop.

"It was one of the best shows I've ever seen. After the show was recorded, he was leaving for Ahmedabad when I asked, "How did this become possible?" to which Narendra Modi replied, "Rajat ji, God has some blessing on you and some on me," he added.

"When the show was telecast, 84% of India's TV audience had watched Aap Ki Adalat with Narendra Modi," he said.

Meeting Lata Mangeshkar and lessons on dealing with nervousness

Rajat Sharma said even after doing this for 32 years, he still gets anxious and nervous before shooting an episode of Aap Ki Adalat, as he shared an anecdote of his meeting with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Rajat Sharma said when he met Lata ji, he told her he was very nervous despite having done interviews for 16 years then. To this, he got an inspirational reply from Lata Mangeshkar, as she told him that she has been singing for 60 years but still gets the same feeling before recording a song.

"Even now, when I stand before the microphone, I get nervous. So, keep it up," Lata Mangeshkar told Rajat Sharma.

When is Donald Trump coming on Aap Ki Adalat?

Rajat Sharma said that US President Donald Trump is the person he wants to interview next on Aap Ki Adalat, and he tells the same to people when they ask who is the most suitable person for Aap Ki Adalat.

He recalled his meeting with Trump during his visit to India in 2019, when PM Modi introduced him to the US President as "India's biggest TV star".

"Trump shook hands with me, moved ahead, but came back to ask, What's a TV star? That's when I told him that it's a court-martial-like show where I make people sit in the dock and answer questions," Rajat Sharma said.

Trump then asked him about interviewing Narendra Modi and said that he would be better than him, to which Rajat Sharma replied that he would be happy to have him as a guest.

"Yes, yes, someday," Trump replied.

Post-interview talks with guests

Vikas Khanna asked Rajat Sharma what he speaks with his guests about after the show is over, by giving an example of Oprah Winfrey, who had once said that every guest asks the interviewer, "How was I?" after the show is recorded.

Rajat Sharma said he asks all his guests whether they think anything they said should not go on air while assuring them that he will edit it.

"They all appreciate it. They ask the show director and my wife about how the interview was, because I get so involved with the show, I don't know what I asked or what they said," he remarked.