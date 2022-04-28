Scheduled power cuts in Rajasthan from today. Check district-wise timings HERE

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan to see regular power cuts from today

Highlights The power cut in Rajasthan comes in the wake of increased power crisis in the state

One-hour power cut has been announced at the divisional headquarters

The demand has increased by 35% and there is a daily shortfall of 4.80 crore units in the state

Rajasthan is set to witness scheduled power cuts from Thursday. The decision by the state government comes in the wake of an increased power crisis in the state.

In an official order issued by Bhaskar A, Sawant, Chairman and MD of the Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Limited, a one-hour power cut has been announced at the divisional headquarters, district headquarters will witness a two-hour outage.

Rajasthan power cuts: District-wise timings, other details

In Jaipur, Jodhpur and Ajmer, the outages will last from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m

In Kota, Bharatpur, Bikaner and Udaipur, the power cuts are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m

A three-hour power cut has been announced in the municipal areas and towns which will be from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m

In rural areas, the deduction will continue as per the local schedule

Industrial power connections will be provided with only 50 per cent of the load capacity from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m

Farmers will get five hours of electricity at night instead of day for irrigation

Electric supply hours to the agriculture consumers have been reduced from six hours to five hours and the morning agriculture block from 6 a.m. to 12 noon to be shifted at night

Electricity demand grows in Rajasthan

Currently, there is a huge gap between the demand and supply of electricity in the state. The demand has increased by 35 per cent and there is a daily shortfall of 4.80 crore units in the state.

To fill this gap, the decision of the scheduled power cuts was taken following a meeting held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of state Energy Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati.

Production at the power plants has been severely affected due to a shortage of coal. For the time being, the deduction will continue till the situation becomes normal.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read | India's peak power consumption exceeds 201 Gigawatt, says government

Latest India News