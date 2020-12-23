Image Source : PTI THIS state imposes night curfew on December 31 in all major cities

Rajasthan government on Wednesday announced a night curfew on December 31 in all cities having a population of over one lakh. According to an order issued by the Home Department, the state will be under curfew from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1.

No New Year party will be organised on the occasion while bursting of firecrackers will be banned. According to the order, markets will be closed at 7 pm.

(With PTI Inputs)

