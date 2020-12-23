Wednesday, December 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. THIS state imposes night curfew on December 31 in all major cities

THIS state imposes night curfew on December 31 in all major cities

According to an order issued by the Home Department, the state will be under curfew from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 23, 2020 22:20 IST
Rajasthan night curfew
Image Source : PTI

THIS state imposes night curfew on December 31 in all major cities 

Rajasthan government on Wednesday announced a night curfew on December 31 in all cities having a population of over one lakh. According to an order issued by the Home Department, the state will be under curfew from 8 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1.

No New Year party will be organised on the occasion while bursting of firecrackers will be banned. According to the order, markets will be closed at 7 pm.

(With PTI Inputs)

ALSO READ | Karnataka government imposes 8-hour night curfew till January 2

ALSO READ | Maharashtra imposes night curfew from Dec 22 to Jan 5, 14-day quarantine for fliers from Europe

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News