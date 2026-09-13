IND-W vs SL-W, Women's Asia Cup 2026 final LIVE Score: Smriti, Shafali open for India

India women and Sri Lanka women are all set to take on each other in the summit clash of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2026. The two sides meet at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the clash, and both teams will look to put in their best performance in the game. Notably, the Indian team has been in impeccable form in the game, having defeated the likes of Thailand, Hong Kong, and Pakistan in the group stages, the Women in Blue followed it up with a brilliant performance against Bangladesh in the semi-final as they reached the final.

On the other hand, after defeating Pakistan in the semi-final of the tournament, Sri Lanka have booked a berth in the final as they take on the Indian team, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares in the clash when the two teams collide for the Asia Cup title.

Squads

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, and Pratika Rawal.

Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Mithali Ayodhya, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Sanjana Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Nimasha Meepage, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Hasini Perera, Chamudi Praboda, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, Chethana Vimukthi