Karnataka imposes 8-hour night curfew till January 2

Karnataka imposes 7-hour night curfew till January 2

Karnataka government on Wednesday announced a night curfew in the state, amid growing concerns over a new coronavirus variant spreading in Britain. According to a statement by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the state will be under curfew between 10 pm and 6 am, starting today. The curfew will continue till January 2, the chief minister said. The development comes a day after Yediyurappa had said there was no need for imposing a night curfew in the state for now

"This (new coronavirus variant) is something that has worried the people of the state and the country, we have come to know that a person who has arrived in Chennai has been found infected. We have to be extra cautious. Whoever comes from outside they will be checked at the airports itself before allowing them," Yediyurappa had said.

Speaking to reporters, he said, all the necessary precautions have been taken and the government was watchful to control the spread of the virus in Karnataka.

Karnataka has also issued the following guidelines in the wake of new coronavirus strain found in the UK

All passengers (arriving from the United Kingdom by airports, or seaports in Bengaluru and Mangaluru) will have to undergo RT-PCR tests within 72 hours

There is no ban on inter-state travel

Reopening of colleges and schools from January 1 for Classes 10 and 12

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Tuesday logged 1,141 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,11,382 and the death toll to 12,029.

The day also saw 1,136 patients getting discharged after recovery.

A total of over 1,32,17,127 samples have been tested so far, out of which 95,708 were tested on Tuesday alone, and 13,427 among them were rapid antigen tests.

Out of 1,141 fresh cases reported, 585 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

