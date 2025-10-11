Rajasthan man arrested for spying for ISI, was honeytrapped by Pakistani handler Rajasthan Intelligence has arrested Mangat Singh, a resident of Alwar, for allegedly spying for Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Singh, who had been under surveillance for suspicious activities, was reportedly honey-trapped by a female Pakistani handler.

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Intelligence arrested Mangat Singh, a 32-year-old resident of Govindgarh in Alwar, for allegedly spying on behalf of Pakistan’s ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence). The arrest was made under the Official Secrets Act of 1923, following a detailed investigation by Rajasthan Police’s CID Intelligence.

Suspicious activities lead to surveillance

Mangat Singh’s activities were first flagged during surveillance of Alwar’s cantonment area. Officials observed that Singh had been engaged in suspicious actions over a period of time, prompting authorities to place him under close monitoring. As per the police, the investigation revealed that Singh had been in regular contact with handlers from the Pakistani intelligence agency.

Honey trap and financial offers: Singh’s alleged ties with ISI

During the investigation, it was discovered that Singh had been allegedly honey-trapped by a female handler from Pakistan, who operated under the pseudonym Isha Sharma. The handler is said to have offered Singh financial incentives in exchange for his cooperation in espionage activities. Singh reportedly communicated sensitive information related to India’s national security in return for money.

The police noted that Singh had been in contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives via social media platforms for the past two years, further raising concerns about the extent of his involvement in espionage activities.

Operation Sindoor

This arrest is part of Operation Sindoor, a larger initiative launched by Rajasthan Intelligence to monitor and counter espionage activities in strategic and sensitive areas across the state. Alwar, due to its inclusion in the National Capital Region (NCR), holds significant geopolitical importance, making it a target for espionage activities. The authorities have been vigilant in tracking any suspicious activities, especially in the region's cantonment area.

Case registered under the official secrets act

The case was officially registered at the Special Police Station in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and the accused was arrested on the same day by the CID Intelligence Unit. The police have confirmed that the arrest is part of ongoing efforts to crack down on espionage and protect India’s national interests.

This is not the first time Rajasthan Police have apprehended individuals involved in espionage activities. Earlier, on October 10, another suspected spy, Mahendra Prasad, was arrested in Jaisalmer, where he had been leaking sensitive defense-related information while working as the manager of a DRDO guesthouse. Prasad, aged 32, was allegedly in touch with a Pakistani intelligence handler.

Additionally, Hanif Khan, another man from Jaisalmer, was arrested last week on similar charges of passing on confidential army information to ISI operatives in exchange for money. The Rajasthan Police, particularly the CID Intelligence unit, has been on high alert to counter such espionage activities.