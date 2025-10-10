US denies supplying news AMRAAM missiles to Pakistan, White House issues clarification US denies supplying news AMRAAM missiles to Pakistan, White House issues clarification

Washington:

The US on Friday denied any delivery of the Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) missiles to Pakistan, contrary to what was reported by multiple media outlets on Tuesday. In a statement, the White House said the new contract with Pakistan is meant for certain "sustainment items" and does not include any new deliveries of the said missiles.

The US "Department of War" released a list of standard contract announcements, including a modification to a Foreign Military Sales contract for certain sustainment items. However, contrary to media speculation, the modification does not include delivery of new Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) to Pakistan, nor does it improve Pakistan's current air combat capacity.

"The sustainment does not include an upgrade to any of Pakistan’s current capabilities,” the release added.